Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's new single Daira is the heartbreak ballad you need

Singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is back with a new single, Daira, a raw acoustic ballad released under Tiger Baby Records’ City Sessions. The song, which has just been released, offers a stripped-back and intimate exploration of love and longing. It focuses on the vulnerable act of letting go and giving in to infatuation, even when you know it might not be a wise choice.
Composed and performed by Sanjeeta herself, with production by Raag Sethi and lyrics by Ankur Tewari, Daira is a study in emotional honesty. The track showcases music in its most unadorned form, making it a compelling addition to any indie music collection. The single is part of the City Sessions album, an initiative by Tiger Baby Records to promote independent artists from across India. The label, founded by acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, is celebrated for providing a platform for authentic and emerging musical talent.
Sanjeeta describes the song as a very personal piece. “Daira is deeply personal. It’s about surrendering to desire even when reason warns you otherwise,” she shares. This sentiment is palpable in the song’s raw, soulful delivery.
Daira is the lead track on Side A of the City Sessions album. Looking ahead, listeners have more to anticipate, as Sanjeeta's upcoming track, Saza, is set to appear on Side B.
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, has made a name for herself as a genre-fluid artist who seamlessly blends acoustic folk with elements of soul and contemporary sounds. Her music is characterised by its authentic and emotional resonance, earning her a reputation as a leading voice in the Indian independent music scene. Her latest single was Could Have Been, which focusses on raw emotion and honest reflection.
However, apart from music, she has also tried her luck in movies including the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawaan.
