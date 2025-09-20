Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's new single Daira is the heartbreak ballad you need

Sanjeeta describes the song as a very personal piece. “Daira is deeply personal. It’s about surrendering to desire even when reason warns you otherwise,” she shares. This sentiment is palpable in the song’s raw, soulful delivery.

Daira is the lead track on Side A of the City Sessions album. Looking ahead, listeners have more to anticipate, as Sanjeeta's upcoming track, Saza, is set to appear on Side B.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, has made a name for herself as a genre-fluid artist who seamlessly blends acoustic folk with elements of soul and contemporary sounds. Her music is characterised by its authentic and emotional resonance, earning her a reputation as a leading voice in the Indian independent music scene. Her latest single was Could Have Been, which focusses on raw emotion and honest reflection.

However, apart from music, she has also tried her luck in movies including the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawaan.