Calvin Harris to debut in India: Two-city tour announced for November
Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, known for his collaborations with popular artistes and producing hits like We Found Love (with Rihanna), One Kiss (with Dua Lipa), How Deep Is Your Love (with Disciples), is all set to finally make his debut in India! The tour will visit Mumbai, first, November 8 following which the acclaimed music artiste will visit Bengaluru on November 9 for the second show of the tour.
A brief look at the illustrious career of Calvin Harris
Calvin's music shaped the musical landscape of dance and electronic music genres during the 2010s. His associations with many popular pop artistes like Rihanna, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, John Newman and others resulted in the creation of chart-topping hits. His 2012 album, 18 Months, surpassed Micheal Jackson's record of most Top 10 singles from one studio album.
The DJ also became the first UK solo artist to gain over a billion stream on the popular audio streaming platform, Spotify. Further, We Found Love, a career-defining track he made with Rihanna also won him the Best Music Video at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards Award ceremony held in 2013.
Shortly after blowing up on the social networking platform MySpace during the mid-2000s, the electronic music artiste was an in-demand collaborator, who was producing and co-writing music with some big artistes like Kylie Minogue. Blessings, his latest single is now making waves.
Tickets for the tour shows will be out on October 8.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.