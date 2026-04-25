Talwiinder represents a new wave of artistes redefining what it means to go global without losing cultural identity

Punjabi music is having a serious moment, and it has been building for a while. What started as a region-first sound has now gone global, soundtracking everything from late-night drives in Toronto to packed club floors in London. The appeal lies in its mix of raw emotion, language pride, diaspora energy, and artistes who prioritise feeling over fitting into a mould. At the centre of this wave is Talwiinder, a genre-blurring, atmospheric voice that continues to draw listeners in.
Fresh off his performance as one of the headline acts at ICONiQ White Nh7 Weekender, Talwiinder seems perfectly at home in this space. “It feels great, I have always been a fan of NH7 Weekender and the cultural impact it has and I'm grateful to be part of it,” he says.
So why is Punjabi music resonating so widely right now? For him, the answer lies in both culture and connection. “I think it’s the love for the language and people are drawn towards music that is real and want to be part of an artiste’s journey,” he says, adding, “Shout out to all the Punjabis around the globe for being a part of this movement for artists like me.”
Talwiinder’s own sound reflects a blend of influences shaped across continents. Having moved to the US at 13, he grew up following artistes like The Weeknd, Drake, and Future as they evolved. “I have witnessed a lot of artists from their first track till now, so seeing their journey has definitely influenced me a lot,” he says.
At the same time, his work remains rooted in classic influences. “My melodies and voice is built from listening to the greats like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Gurdas Maan, the modern sound comes from studying the artists from today’s age who have done amazingly well,” he explains, citing figures like Kanye West. The result is a sound that balances nostalgia with a contemporary edge.
His visual approach follows a similar philosophy. “Video is another way to get your message across to the audience, I believe it gives an artist an extra shot at getting the song to more people,” he says. His track Khayaal, shot in Tokyo, reflects that thinking. “I have always been experimenting with my music videos, I wanted to capture the Japanese culture in the video, it’s also the first Punjabi music video shot in Japan,” he adds.
Then there is his approach to visibility. In an industry that often prioritises personality as much as music, Talwiinder keeps the focus on the work itself. “I don’t do music for the fame, I want my songs to be famous, not me,” he says. He describes his persona through a duality. “There are two ii in my name, one is for the host that does not come in the limelight and stays in the shadow and the other is Ghost who wears the face paint to go out in the world to perform the music that host has created.”
When it comes to genre, he remains deliberately fluid. “Definitely a playground to explore, I don’t like to box myself into one genre or sound,” he says, adding, “I believe my voice can float on any genre and I have proved that from the first track released.”
In a landscape driven by trends and virality, his take on authenticity remains grounded. “As long as you keep your music pure it’s authentic, the moment artist gets lost in trying to guess what audience will like or will go viral is where the authenticity goes out the window,” he says.
Ask him to define his evolution, and the answer remains characteristically abstract. “The Host and The Ghost trapped in one body.” As for what is next, he keeps things open-ended. “I am going to leave that for the element of surprise but definitely a lot of music on the way,” he says, suggesting that while the sound may evolve, the intent will remain the same.
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