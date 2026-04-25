Talwiinder represents a new wave of artistes redefining what it means to go global without losing cultural identity

His visual approach follows a similar philosophy. “Video is another way to get your message across to the audience, I believe it gives an artist an extra shot at getting the song to more people,” he says. His track Khayaal, shot in Tokyo, reflects that thinking. “I have always been experimenting with my music videos, I wanted to capture the Japanese culture in the video, it’s also the first Punjabi music video shot in Japan,” he adds.

Then there is his approach to visibility. In an industry that often prioritises personality as much as music, Talwiinder keeps the focus on the work itself. “I don’t do music for the fame, I want my songs to be famous, not me,” he says. He describes his persona through a duality. “There are two ii in my name, one is for the host that does not come in the limelight and stays in the shadow and the other is Ghost who wears the face paint to go out in the world to perform the music that host has created.”

When it comes to genre, he remains deliberately fluid. “Definitely a playground to explore, I don’t like to box myself into one genre or sound,” he says, adding, “I believe my voice can float on any genre and I have proved that from the first track released.”

In a landscape driven by trends and virality, his take on authenticity remains grounded. “As long as you keep your music pure it’s authentic, the moment artist gets lost in trying to guess what audience will like or will go viral is where the authenticity goes out the window,” he says.

Ask him to define his evolution, and the answer remains characteristically abstract. “The Host and The Ghost trapped in one body.” As for what is next, he keeps things open-ended. “I am going to leave that for the element of surprise but definitely a lot of music on the way,” he says, suggesting that while the sound may evolve, the intent will remain the same.

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