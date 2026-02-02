AR Ameen debuts his Hindi single Bheegi Bheegi featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

AR Ameen and Jasleen Royal have come together for Bheegi Bheegi, a stirring composition by AR Rahman that blends cinematic grandeur with emotional intimacy. Rich in atmosphere and feeling, the song lays the foundation for a timeless love story that unfolds on screen with elegance and depth.
The music video stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur as lovers connected across alternate realities, moving seamlessly from retro landscapes to a futuristic dystopia. The sweeping visual narrative mirrors the emotional arc of the song, balancing grand scale with intimate storytelling.
For AR Ameen, Bheegi Bheegi is both a deeply personal creative expression and the starting point of a larger vision. Speaking about the song and the launch of Rooh Records, he says, “Bheegi Bheegi is very close to my heart and reflects the kind of music I want to create — emotional, cinematic and timeless. Working on a composition by AR Rahman and sharing it with Jasleen, Dulquer and Mrunal made it especially meaningful. With Rooh Records, this is just the beginning.”
Dulquer Salmaan, who anchors the emotional core of the film, was immediately drawn to the song’s sincerity. Reflecting on the experience, he shares, “What drew me to Bheegi Bheegi was its emotional honesty. Translating the song’s raw, heartfelt emotion on screen has been a rewarding and joyful experience.” He adds that the project became even more special through collaboration, saying, “Working with a legend like AR Rahman, reuniting with Mrunal after Sita Ramam, Jasleen after Heeriye, and working with the immensely talented Ameen — someone I’m extremely fond of — made it truly memorable.” Expressing admiration for Ameen, Dulquer notes, “I’m so proud of what he has achieved at such a young age; there is a lot of soul in his rendition of Bheegi Bheegi. It’s truly special to be part of his debut Hindi single.”
For Mrunal Thakur, the project offered a chance to step into a visually distinctive and emotionally rich world. Sharing her experience, she says, “I really enjoyed working on Bheegi Bheegi. Performing in a futuristic setting and exploring different looks and moods was creatively exciting.” Speaking about her connection to the song, she adds, “The song carries a strong emotional pull, and I’ve been listening to it on loop since I first heard it.” Reuniting with Dulquer Salmaan, she says, added another layer of warmth, while collaborating with AR Ameen and AR Rahman, she notes, “truly elevated the soul and scale of the song, making the journey incredibly memorable.”
Adding her vocals to the track, Jasleen Royal describes the collaboration as a long-cherished dream realised. She shares, “It has always been a childhood dream of mine to collaborate with Mr AR Rahman, and I’m truly grateful to finally have this opportunity.” Reflecting on the reunion with her co-collaborators, she adds, “Working with Dulquer again after Heeriye and with Mrunal feels like a beautiful reunion with two dear friends.” Speaking about AR Ameen, Jasleen says, “Ameen’s voice is pure magic — I get goosebumps every time I hear him sing, and this track is no exception.”
Bheegi Bheegi also marks the launch of Rooh Records, a new joint venture between AR Rahman, AR Ameen and Warner Music India. Conceived as a platform for new sounds, fresh voices and contemporary storytelling, the label blends emotional depth with global production values and cinematic scale. With several collaborations and visually driven projects in the pipeline, Bheegi Bheegi signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter.
Released via Warner Music India, Bheegi Bheegi is now available across all major streaming platforms.
