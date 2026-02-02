AR Ameen debuts his Hindi single Bheegi Bheegi featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

Dulquer Salmaan, who anchors the emotional core of the film, was immediately drawn to the song’s sincerity. Reflecting on the experience, he shares, “What drew me to Bheegi Bheegi was its emotional honesty. Translating the song’s raw, heartfelt emotion on screen has been a rewarding and joyful experience.” He adds that the project became even more special through collaboration, saying, “Working with a legend like AR Rahman, reuniting with Mrunal after Sita Ramam, Jasleen after Heeriye, and working with the immensely talented Ameen — someone I’m extremely fond of — made it truly memorable.” Expressing admiration for Ameen, Dulquer notes, “I’m so proud of what he has achieved at such a young age; there is a lot of soul in his rendition of Bheegi Bheegi. It’s truly special to be part of his debut Hindi single.”

For Mrunal Thakur, the project offered a chance to step into a visually distinctive and emotionally rich world. Sharing her experience, she says, “I really enjoyed working on Bheegi Bheegi. Performing in a futuristic setting and exploring different looks and moods was creatively exciting.” Speaking about her connection to the song, she adds, “The song carries a strong emotional pull, and I’ve been listening to it on loop since I first heard it.” Reuniting with Dulquer Salmaan, she says, added another layer of warmth, while collaborating with AR Ameen and AR Rahman, she notes, “truly elevated the soul and scale of the song, making the journey incredibly memorable.”

Adding her vocals to the track, Jasleen Royal describes the collaboration as a long-cherished dream realised. She shares, “It has always been a childhood dream of mine to collaborate with Mr AR Rahman, and I’m truly grateful to finally have this opportunity.” Reflecting on the reunion with her co-collaborators, she adds, “Working with Dulquer again after Heeriye and with Mrunal feels like a beautiful reunion with two dear friends.” Speaking about AR Ameen, Jasleen says, “Ameen’s voice is pure magic — I get goosebumps every time I hear him sing, and this track is no exception.”

Bheegi Bheegi also marks the launch of Rooh Records, a new joint venture between AR Rahman, AR Ameen and Warner Music India. Conceived as a platform for new sounds, fresh voices and contemporary storytelling, the label blends emotional depth with global production values and cinematic scale. With several collaborations and visually driven projects in the pipeline, Bheegi Bheegi signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

Released via Warner Music India, Bheegi Bheegi is now available across all major streaming platforms.

