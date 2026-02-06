Echoes of tradition and modernity: Udaipur's musical celebration unfolds this weekend
A cacophony of a variety of musical identities are all set to descend on the ‘White City!’ Echoing the romanticism of the cultural, topographical and palatial heritage of Udaipur is the upcoming edition of music jamboree Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival. The festival celebrates 10 years of music, culture and revelry amidst the popular tourist destination of Udaipur.
Imagine the golden hues of the sun casting down on the horizon as your soul swells up with the emotions of the tracks by Indian artistes like Kailash Kher, Amit Trivedi, Jonita Gandhi, Amrit Ramnath, Indian Ocean, OAFF and Taba Chake and international acts like Valerie Ekoumé, 9 Grader Nord, Volosi and Flamenco Dream, among others. From the corners of the world to musical brilliance from across the diverse corners of the country, the City of Lakes is here we can witness the healing, evocative and nourishing power of music.
Ahead of the commencement of the fiesta this weekend, here’s a preview from some of the performing artistes about their sets, the emotions that the city evokes and a philosophical breakdown about the coming together of their musical cultures alongside Udaipur’s backdrop
Amrit Ramnath
How are you planning to channel the rooted yet global cultural celebration of music during your set in this festival?
For me, the idea of ‘rooted yet global’ lives beyond the mere idea of marrying genre. It lies in my core intention. Growing up with music from across India and the world, my true curiosity lies in very responsibly yet boldly blending. During the set, I’m thinking about honoring the classical sensibilities I’ve grown up with while allowing space for contemporary textures and improvisation. It’s never about ‘fusion music,’ as people often call the bastardisation of forcefully juxtaposing art forms from either side of the hemisphere. It’s using knowledge of culture, my roots and various art forms and allowing for that to breathe in the present moment, in the context of modern language, contemporary music and technology.
Udaipur’s landscape — the lakes, the ghats and the palaces — is almost like a silent guest performer on stage with you. If the city itself were a musical instrument, which one would it be?
Since I’ve visited multiple times, Udaipur is most definitely a sarangi for me. Deeply emotional; both blissful yet heart wrenchingly deep. It’s an instrument that’s eerily close to the voice. The rather varied landscape of the city — be it hill roads or water bodies — the stillness allows for the echo of the instrument to linger beyond.
This festival focuses on preserving forgotten sounds like the sarangi. If a modern instrument of your liking could have a private conversation with a traditional Rajasthani instrument backstage, what do you think they would bond over?
I imagine a classical guitar or maybe a charango and a sarangi quietly talking about how emotion sits in the space between notes. Despite their differences, both instruments carry an intimacy that’s almost vocal. I think they’d bond over restraint and the power of what’s left unsaid and how silence can sometimes carry more meaning than sound itself. What’s interesting is I’ve actually used the two in parallel in the same piece of music in compositions of mine for my film scores.
Taba Chake
How are you planning to honour your heritage while conversing with the global audience during your set in the festival?
When I walk on stage, I carry my village, my people and my stories with me. The roots are always there with me, in the melodies that come naturally to me and in the honesty of the words. But at the same time, I know these songs are travelling far beyond where they were born. During my set, I let the folk spirit guide me and allow modern sounds to simply support the emotion. I want the music to feel grounded, but free, something that speaks to where we come from and where we are going together.
As the city’s skyline captures all its landscapes like the ghats and palaces elegantly, what instrument does it represent best to you?
To me, Udaipur feels like a sarangi. It has a voice that feels human, soft, emotional and full of history. Just like the city, the sarangi doesn’t shout; it speaks to your heart slowly. The lakes, the old walls and the silence between them feel like long notes that stay in the air, reminding you of everything that has lived there before you.
If a modern instrument chatted with a traditional Rajasthani instrument backstage, what do you think they would find bridging them?
I imagine my acoustic guitar sitting with a sarangi, quietly tuning themselves. They would bond over feelings, love, loss, longing and hope. One comes from old royal courts and folk gatherings, the other from roads, rooms and long journeys. But both exist to carry stories. I think they would agree on one thing: no matter how times change, emotion is timeless and music is just a way of remembering that.
Rahul Ram (Indian Ocean)
Your music has remained iconic over the years. How are you planning to reflect the global- local musical bridge in your set?
Indian Ocean’s music has always been rooted in India. But because our sound uses guitars, drums, bass; we have a global approach to presenting traditional Indian sounds. That’s how we channel it. In our set, you’ll hear Syrian Christian hymns that are almost 2,000 years old. You’ll hear something from the puranas, in Sanskrit, again a few thousand years old. Alongside that, there will be contemporary poets, like Kabir Das.
The landscapes of Udaipur echo a specific resonance. If they were a musical instrument, what do you think they may be?
It can’t be just one instrument. My first instinct is to say the sarangi. To me, the sarangi encapsulates so much of what Rajasthani folk music is about. But then again, it could be the khartal or it could be the halwaas. I really have no single response because Udaipur itself is a multifaceted city. I wouldn’t reduce it to one instrument. Udaipur is, in many ways, a celebration of Rajasthan itself.
Take an instrument from the land backstage and what do you think it might say to your preferred modern instrument?
If I had to take one traditional Rajasthani instrument backstage, I would choose the khartal. What fascinates me is how something so simple can create such a complex range of sounds. I imagine the khartal in conversation with an octopad. The khartal would say, “you can produce a range of sounds that I don’t but I can create rhythm patterns that would be hard for you to do.” And the octopad would reply, “my frequency range is far greater than yours. I can do other things.” And then both would say, “let’s have fun together,” and create something magical. But you realise it could just as easily be the sarangi talking to the bass guitar, so there isn’t really one answer.
Valérie Ékoume
How are you planning to highlight your rooted sonic identity during your set that will be staged during the festival?
India and Africa are cousins in terms of culture, cuisine and clothing. It is only natural that our music will resonate with the Indian people through its rhythm and percussion.
Udaipur’s enchanting landscapes easily evoke a myriad of emotions. Personally, what instrument would ou use to convey them?
The Cameroonian instrument associated with this world is, for us, the meudjan (an instrument similar to a piano, with wooden keys and a calabash that allows the keys to resonate and amplify the sound). It is an instrument that combines the gentleness and calm of a lake, the strength and quiet power of the mountains and a sonic beauty reminiscent of the palaces of Udaipur.
And what would they discuss if they could interact as humans?
Peace and food for all in the world.
`499 onwards. February 6, 6 pm onwards and February 7 and 8, 9 am onwards. At Manji ka Ghat and Gandhi Ground, Udaipur.