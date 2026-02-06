Echoes of tradition and modernity: Udaipur's musical celebration unfolds this weekend

A cacophony of a variety of musical identities are all set to descend on the ‘White City!’ Echoing the romanticism of the cultural, topographical and palatial heritage of Udaipur is the upcoming edition of music jamboree Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival. The festival celebrates 10 years of music, culture and revelry amidst the popular tourist destination of Udaipur.

Imagine the golden hues of the sun casting down on the horizon as your soul swells up with the emotions of the tracks by Indian artistes like Kailash Kher, Amit Trivedi, Jonita Gandhi, Amrit Ramnath, Indian Ocean, OAFF and Taba Chake and international acts like Valerie Ekoumé, 9 Grader Nord, Volosi and Flamenco Dream, among others. From the corners of the world to musical brilliance from across the diverse corners of the country, the City of Lakes is here we can witness the healing, evocative and nourishing power of music.

Ahead of the commencement of the fiesta this weekend, here’s a preview from some of the performing artistes about their sets, the emotions that the city evokes and a philosophical breakdown about the coming together of their musical cultures alongside Udaipur’s backdrop