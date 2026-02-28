Paul McCartney wants ‘embarrassing‘ clips to be removed from documentary about him

The Beatles frontman, Sir Paul McCartney was a bit apprehensive about certain parts of his new documentary Man on the Run.

The music legend wanted some "embarrassing" footage removed from the documentary

The Beatles’ legend's journey in the 1970s after the group split is documented in the new Prime Video film and after seeing the finished cut, he is grateful director Morgan Neville ignored his request to take out some of the "silly" moments in the recording studio that he felt were not needed.

Speaking to his own website, he said, "There are parts that are embarrassing. I even asked Morgan Neville if we should take some of those bits out, like me doing Mary Had a Little Lamb with a red nose on, and the band in silly outfits. I thought maybe we didn’t need that. But he said, no, that it works, and that the ups and downs make the ending feel more earned. I think he’s right. Overall, it’s a success story. The big question after the Beatles was, How do you follow that? Do you not bother? Or if you try, how? I think we did it in a particularly madcap way, and that’s what’s good about the film, it shows how we pulled it off”.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run includes rare home footage and he admitted it was particularly "wonderful" to see his late wife Linda, who was mother to their children Heather, 63, whom Paul adopted, Mary, 56, Stella, 53, and 48-year-old James, on the big screen again.