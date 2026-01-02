Bengaluru hosts Aditya Prakash's bold Room-i-Nation concert, blending tradition with necessary dialogue

A

It all stemmed from the Isolashun album. In it, I address issues of identity, tradition, sonic identity, immigration, migration, diaspora, privilege, mental health, anxiety, loss and grief. During COVID-19, we were all forced to introspect. I want to bring us back to that space of quiet reflection. The whole show happens in my room — recreated to where I was during the lockdown. It’s not meant to imprison the audience in the pandemic. Rather, it’s about creating a space of informality and reflections to give audiences a deeper glimpse into what I was thinking about. Also, the gig-theatre nature of this show is very important. I talk about history and casteism, which exists within carnatic music. Credit to my mentor, TM Krishna who has opened up these conversations. All we’re doing here is trying to have a humane conversation and talk about history in an honest way without glorifying an ancient divine past. There is divinity, but there’s also violence. That’s a very misleading narrative that we’re perpetuating and making ourselves feel comfortable with. It’s a music that is equally divine but also violent. So, I wanted to integrate this conversation with the music I play.