Kaushiki Chakraborty and Shantanu Moitra to perform at the NCPA, Mumbai

The annual Citi–NCPA Aadi Anant festival has reached a significant milestone this year, celebrating its 15th edition with a series of concerts designed to explore the concept of boundaries and beyond. On 17 January 2026, the Tata Theatre in National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai will host a collaboration that exemplifies this spirit: Pankh: A Leap of Faith. This performance brings together two seemingly disparate forces in Indian music—the celebrated classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty and the award-winning film composer Shantanu Moitra.

Here's what you can expect from the Kaushiki Chakraborty - Shantanu Moitra performance

As the daughter and disciple of the eminent Ajoy Chakrabarty, Kaushiki represents the deep-rooted discipline of the Patiala gharana. Her career has been defined by an extraordinary command over her voice, allowing her to navigate complex ragas and soulful folk tunes with equal grace. In contrast, Shantanu Moitra has spent decades crafting the sonic landscapes of mainstream Hindi cinema, responsible for the scores of films such as Parineeta and 3 Idiots. Though their origins differ, the two find common ground in Pankh, a journey that traverses thumris, devotional hymns, and vibrant folk melodies.