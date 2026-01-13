Kaushiki Chakraborty and Shantanu Moitra to perform at the NCPA, Mumbai

The annual Citi–NCPA Aadi Anant festival has reached a significant milestone this year, celebrating its 15th edition with a series of concerts designed to explore the concept of boundaries and beyond. On 17 January 2026, the Tata Theatre in National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai will host a collaboration that exemplifies this spirit: Pankh: A Leap of Faith. This performance brings together two seemingly disparate forces in Indian music—the celebrated classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty and the award-winning film composer Shantanu Moitra.
As the daughter and disciple of the eminent Ajoy Chakrabarty, Kaushiki represents the deep-rooted discipline of the Patiala gharana. Her career has been defined by an extraordinary command over her voice, allowing her to navigate complex ragas and soulful folk tunes with equal grace. In contrast, Shantanu Moitra has spent decades crafting the sonic landscapes of mainstream Hindi cinema, responsible for the scores of films such as Parineeta and 3 Idiots. Though their origins differ, the two find common ground in Pankh, a journey that traverses thumris, devotional hymns, and vibrant folk melodies.
The performance is framed as a leap of faith, driven by a shared belief that music not only helps an artist to soar, but also brings us home to who we truly are. The evening is not merely a recital but a narrative experience where each song represents a unique world born from a specific story. Accompanying them is a dynamic ensemble of young instrumentalists, blending traditional sounds with modern keys, guitars, and percussion to create a rejuvenated artistic language.
A particularly poignant aspect of the concert is the inclusion of Rishith Desikan, Kaushiki’s son and disciple. His presence on stage underscores the guru-shishya tradition, illustrating how a musical legacy is carried forward by a new generation.
Tickets from INR 450 onwards. On January 17 at 6.30 pm. At Tata Theatre, Mumbai.