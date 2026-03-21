Rishab Rikhiram Sharma mesmerises over 20,000 fans at Mumbai’s biggest-ever classical music concert; Deepika Padukone, Soha Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria spotted

Following a phenomenal opening in Bengaluru, leading sitarist and neo-classical musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma delivered a historic performance in Mumbai, captivating an audience of over 20,000 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The evening marked the city’s largest-ever classical music concert, further cementing the growing cultural movement around contemporary Indian classical music.

Star-studded night as Rishab Rikhiram Sharma bridges tradition and innovation at mumbai concert

The Mumbai leg of the Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026 produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato witnessed an extraordinary turnout, with an illustrious guest list that included Mika Singh, Raj Shamani, Tara Sutaria, Mrunal Thakur, Deepika Padukone, Anju Bhavnani, Ritika Bhavnani, Jasleen Royal, Samay Raina, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Nikhil Kamath, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sayani Gupta, Bhavna Pandey amongst others.

The concert opened with a calming guided breathing exercise led by Rishab, accompanied by the gentle hum of the tanpura, inviting the audience into a deeply reflective and mindful space. He then performed a rich repertoire of ragas including Bihaag and Kedar, Tilak Kamod and Shyam Kalyan, seamlessly weaving them into the evocative Raag Tilak Shyam.

On stage, he mentioned that this was his sixth concert in the city, reflecting on how his very first show was held in a basement for just 100 people in the suburbs. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming turnout this time. In middle of the show, he even stepped into the crowd, making sure everyone felt included and part of the experience.