Sugaray Rayford on why blues is a cyclical force and a universal language of love and laughter

Blues, at its best, is not just music, it is memory, emotion, and shared humanity set to rhythm. Few artistes embody this as fully as Sugaray Rayford, whose voice carries the weight of gospel roots, the fire of soul, and the storytelling tradition of classic blues. As he takes the stage at NCPA Soulful Blues 2026, audiences can expect not just a concert, but a deeply felt, living experience.

How the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year winner turns every stage into a living, breathing connection

Reflecting on his recognition, including the prestigious B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, Sugaray shares, “It hasn’t really changed how I operate, but it’s an honour I’ve strived for, and it’s nice to be recognised.” His journey remains grounded, driven less by trophies and more by an unwavering commitment to authenticity.

That authenticity is perhaps most evident in how he approaches the blues itself. For him, genre is not a limitation but a living, breathing continuum. “The blues is the roots, and everything else is the fruit,” he explains. “It’s a natural progression to move through these musical paradigms.” His sound seamlessly blends soul, funk-inflected R&B, and traditional blues, never straying from its origins, but constantly expanding its reach.

His early years in gospel music laid the foundation for both his discipline and stagecraft. “In gospel, I was taught that if you’re in front of people, you dress the part, and when you’re behind the mic, you give everything. You only get one shot at a first impression.”

It is not just performance, it is connection, that fuels him. “The genuine connection between the audience and me, that’s what I find most thrilling and most important.” This connection is not rehearsed or manufactured; it unfolds in real time. He avoids setlists, choosing instead to respond instinctively to the room. “I never use a set list. I like to feel the audience and the room, so every show becomes something organic and unique.”

At the heart of his music lies emotional honesty. “I tap into emotion by being honest with what I’m feeling and not being ashamed to show it when I write, sing, or perform,” he says. It is this vulnerability that gives his work its resonance, each lyric, each note carrying something real, something lived.