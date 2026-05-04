MTV Hustle finalist 99side collaborates with Anand Shinde on new socio-conscious track ‘Hustler’

Gully Gang Entertainment has unveiled Hustler, the latest single from Mumbai-based rapper 99side, featuring pioneering Maharashtrian playback singer Anand Shinde known for honoring the legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.The track stands out as a stellar cross-generational collaboration that brings together two distinct musical worlds—Gen-Z Indian hip-hop and a deeply rooted Maharashtrian legacy shaped by folk, Ambedkarite and devotional traditions.
At its core, Hustler is a cultural crossover that feels both timely and significant. Anand Shinde’s voice, long associated with songs of resistance, celebration and devotion, anchors the track in a rich historical and social context. Paired with 99side’s contemporary hip-hop lens, the record creates a bridge between generations—connecting past struggles and expressions with present-day narratives and sound.
Built as a socio-conscious anthem, Hustler sees 99side address caste discrimination, misogyny and religious conflict, weaving personal experience into a wider message of unity and empowerment. By sampling and featuring Anand directly, the track doesn’t just reference tradition but it actively carries it forward, reframing it for a new audience through sharp Hindi lyricism and modern production.
99side states, “I don’t just wanna rap, I wanna represent our culture. Indian rappers are too detached from their origins, but we have had revolution in our blood for centuries. It was a privilege to collaborate with an icon like Anand Shinde, who has been the voice of celebration and devotion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. I want to carry his legacy forward and use this platform to drive change. That is what Hustler is all about, what Hip-Hop is all about, what revolution is all about.”
Anand Shinde states, “Music has always been a way to carry forward our history, our struggles and our identity. When I heard Hustler, I saw that same spirit in a new form. Collaborating with 99side felt like passing that message to the next generation of rappers. Hustler is a meeting point of two worlds, but the message of equality, dignity and awareness remains constant.”
99side first gained recognition as a finalist on MTV Hustle 4.0, followed by his nine-minute debut NO CONTRACT?, which earned acclaim across both underground and mainstream circles. With Hustler, he continues to build momentum, carving a space at the intersection of authenticity and wider appeal as he contributes to the evolving sound of Indian hip-hop.
‘Hustler’ is now available on YouTube and all major streaming platforms.
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