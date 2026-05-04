MTV Hustle finalist 99side collaborates with Anand Shinde on new socio-conscious track ‘Hustler’

Gully Gang Entertainment has unveiled Hustler, the latest single from Mumbai-based rapper 99side, featuring pioneering Maharashtrian playback singer Anand Shinde known for honoring the legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.The track stands out as a stellar cross-generational collaboration that brings together two distinct musical worlds—Gen-Z Indian hip-hop and a deeply rooted Maharashtrian legacy shaped by folk, Ambedkarite and devotional traditions.

Socio-conscious collaboration blends Gen-Z Indian rap and Maharashtrian folk-rooted vocals to champion equality, dignity and cultural resistance in Hustler

At its core, Hustler is a cultural crossover that feels both timely and significant. Anand Shinde’s voice, long associated with songs of resistance, celebration and devotion, anchors the track in a rich historical and social context. Paired with 99side’s contemporary hip-hop lens, the record creates a bridge between generations—connecting past struggles and expressions with present-day narratives and sound.

Built as a socio-conscious anthem, Hustler sees 99side address caste discrimination, misogyny and religious conflict, weaving personal experience into a wider message of unity and empowerment. By sampling and featuring Anand directly, the track doesn’t just reference tradition but it actively carries it forward, reframing it for a new audience through sharp Hindi lyricism and modern production.

99side states, “I don’t just wanna rap, I wanna represent our culture. Indian rappers are too detached from their origins, but we have had revolution in our blood for centuries. It was a privilege to collaborate with an icon like Anand Shinde, who has been the voice of celebration and devotion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. I want to carry his legacy forward and use this platform to drive change. That is what Hustler is all about, what Hip-Hop is all about, what revolution is all about.”