Bishu festival: Inside the Bishnupriya Manipuri New Year celebration

“For me, it’s not something I consciously plan—it happens quite naturally. The way I’ve grown up, the language I’ve heard, the emotions I’ve been surrounded by—they all shape how I create. So even when I’m making indie or contemporary music, a part of my roots always finds its way in, whether it’s in the melodies or the way I express certain feelings.”

At the same time, there is a desire to remain accessible.

“I don’t want to limit myself to just one identity. I want my music to connect with anyone who listens, regardless of where they come from. So it’s really about staying rooted, but also open. I feel identity doesn’t always have to be loud—it can just quietly live within the art.”

That connection to tradition is felt deeply, especially during Bishu.

“I do feel that sense of responsibility, but it doesn’t feel like pressure—it feels more like pride. Bishu and our traditions are such an important part of who we are, and they carry a lot of emotion and memory.”

For him, preservation is not about rigidity.

“Preserving something doesn’t always mean keeping it unchanged. It can also mean allowing it to evolve. If I can bring even a small part of my culture into my work and make people curious about it, that feels meaningful.”

Movement as memory

Dancer Vinita Singha echoes a similar thought, but through the body.

“I don’t see myself as just a performer—I see myself as someone carrying a piece of my culture forward. Through dance, I’m not only expressing myself but also sharing a legacy that is rooted in devotion, grace, and identity. Every movement, every rhythm, holds something of that history.”