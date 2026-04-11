Bishu festival: Inside the Bishnupriya Manipuri New Year celebration

While much of India steps into the new year around April 14–15 through festivals like Baisakhi, Puthandu, Poila Baisakh and Vishu—a beautiful reminder of how one moment can unfold in many cultural languages—we at Indulge Express found ourselves drawn to something quieter. Because you know how it is, not every New Year arrives with spectacle. And not even within Manipur.
Beyond Cheiraoba, there is Bishu—distinct in its own rhythm, even if the name may echo something more familiar. Celebrated by the Bishnupriya Manipuri community, it is a deeply sacred festival where cultural memory, ritual, and continuity are woven into everyday life. And perhaps this is the moment to look at Manipur a little differently—not just through the headlines it has carried, but also through stories of pride, like Boong, a Manipuri film that made history by becoming the first from the region to earn recognition at the BAFTAs, placing its stories firmly on the world stage.
The Bishnupriya Manipuri are an Indo-Aryan–origin ethnic community historically linked to Manipur, with a distinct language, cultural memory, and Vaishnavite traditions. Today, they are primarily found across Assam, Tripura, and parts of Bangladesh, where identity continues to be preserved through oral traditions, ritual practice, music, and festivals like Bishu.
We turns its gaze to Bishu, the most significant festival of the Bishnupriya Manipuri community—where memory, ritual, and everyday practice come together, quietly but powerfully, to keep a culture alive.
Bishu, celebrated over five days at the end of Chaitra, marks the Bishnupriya Manipuri New Year. At one level, it is about bidding farewell to the past and welcoming the future with hope. But within homes and communities, it unfolds as something far more layered—through rituals, food, games, and shared traditions that bring people together.
Preparation itself is part of the discipline. Households stock up on essentials well in advance, as borrowing during the festival is considered inauspicious. Homes are cleaned and purified, especially courtyards, often using traditional methods. Ritual bathing, guided by elders, marks the beginning of the day, followed by offerings made to ancestors—seeking their blessings for the year ahead.
Yet, Bishu is not only about restraint. Evenings open up into community life—games, gatherings, and friendly competitions that stretch late into the night, bringing together people across generations.
For historian Dr Debashree Sinha, the survival of the Bishnupriya Manipuri identity lies in something deeply intangible.
“For a historian, the Bishnupriya Manipuri identity survives through maukik parampara—oral tradition. For generations, the community has shown that cultural memory does not always need written records; it can live in repetition, performance, and shared practice.”
Without a dominant script, what could have disappeared instead endured through listening, remembering, and doing. History lives in songs, rituals, and everyday life.
“Forms like Pala Kirtan became living archives, carrying stories, values, and even older layers of language through music. The Kuman Purana, passed down orally, traced origins, migrations, and clan lineages, especially during periods of displacement.”
She also points to how everyday codes shaped identity.
“Niyam-Nitti—the community’s unwritten socio-religious codes—shaped daily life through practice rather than instruction. Even the Dakula, a traditional drum, functioned as a rhythmic system of communication, preserving patterns and meanings across generations.”
Performance, too, becomes preservation.
“Ras Leela brought these elements together—music, movement, and devotion—preserving Vaishnavite philosophy not through text, but through performance and embodied memory.”
If oral tradition is the thread, Bishu is where it is renewed each year.
“The festival becomes an annual moment where practices are revisited, performed, and quietly passed on,” says Dr Sinha.
One of its most defining aspects is food.
“The preparation of strictly vegetarian meals reflects Vaishnavite ideals of purity and discipline, reinforcing cultural boundaries through something as everyday as food.”
Equally significant is the act of offering food to ancestors.
“The ritual of offering food to ancestors—often placed outside the home—creates a tangible link between generations, reminding families of their place within a larger continuum.”
Across regions—from Assam to Tripura to Bangladesh—these practices remain remarkably consistent, reinforcing a shared identity that travels beyond geography.
Rooted, yet open: A young artist’s voice
For singer Suzonn Sinha, identity is not something consciously performed—it simply exists within the work.
“For me, it’s not something I consciously plan—it happens quite naturally. The way I’ve grown up, the language I’ve heard, the emotions I’ve been surrounded by—they all shape how I create. So even when I’m making indie or contemporary music, a part of my roots always finds its way in, whether it’s in the melodies or the way I express certain feelings.”
At the same time, there is a desire to remain accessible.
“I don’t want to limit myself to just one identity. I want my music to connect with anyone who listens, regardless of where they come from. So it’s really about staying rooted, but also open. I feel identity doesn’t always have to be loud—it can just quietly live within the art.”
That connection to tradition is felt deeply, especially during Bishu.
“I do feel that sense of responsibility, but it doesn’t feel like pressure—it feels more like pride. Bishu and our traditions are such an important part of who we are, and they carry a lot of emotion and memory.”
For him, preservation is not about rigidity.
“Preserving something doesn’t always mean keeping it unchanged. It can also mean allowing it to evolve. If I can bring even a small part of my culture into my work and make people curious about it, that feels meaningful.”
Dancer Vinita Singha echoes a similar thought, but through the body.
“I don’t see myself as just a performer—I see myself as someone carrying a piece of my culture forward. Through dance, I’m not only expressing myself but also sharing a legacy that is rooted in devotion, grace, and identity. Every movement, every rhythm, holds something of that history.”
In a rapidly changing world, visibility becomes part of that responsibility.
“Whether I’m performing, teaching, or even sharing my work online, I’m aware that I’m also bringing visibility to my culture. It’s about making sure our traditions are not just preserved, but seen and appreciated.”
For her, the balance lies in staying true to the core.
“I don’t think tradition and change have to be in conflict. I try to stay true to the essence of what I’ve learned, while finding ways to make it connect with today’s generation.”
Adaptation, she says, is careful and conscious.
“Authenticity lies in the foundation—the technique, the philosophy, the emotional depth. That part cannot be compromised. What can evolve is how the work is presented.”
For home cook Anuradha Sinha, Bishu begins in the kitchen.
“The food made for Bishu is simple, yet deeply meaningful. A Bishnupriya Manipuri kitchen on this day is usually busy with vegetarian dishes, rice-based preparations, fresh vegetables, and traditional items meant for offering first and eating later. Cooked with care and arranged beautifully on a banana leaf (kolar paata), they are offered as part of the festival’s ritual spirit.
Rice-based dishes form the core of the meal, accompanied by daal (lentils), side dishes and salads like singju (chinchu), mixed vegetable preparations made with local produce, along with papad (papadum) and bora (fritters).”
“In many homes, the first portion is offered before anyone eats. That moment gives the food its meaning. Once the offering is done, the family sits together and shares the meal.”
A typical morning reflects the emotional core of the festival.
“Bishu in a Bishnupriya Manipuri home feels less like a festival and more like a living family memory. It begins early, with bathing, fresh clothes, and preparations for worship, while the kitchen fills with familiar aromas.”
Wearing tradition
For designer Amarjit Sinha, even clothing carries memory.
“During Bishu, the Bishnupriya Manipuri community dresses in simple, traditional clothing that reflects purity and cultural discipline.”
Women wear the Moirangphi Angaluri with a matching chador, while men wear a dhoti or khuttei with a gamcha, along with the essential janeu during rituals.
“The uniqueness of Bishnupriya Manipuri attire lies in its handwoven tradition and cultural depth. These garments are made using techniques passed down through generations.”
Designs like the Moirang pattern are not just aesthetic—they signal continuity and identity.
“Another important cultural practice is the Mathar Kani, or ‘hope chest,’ where handwoven garments like the Anguri Phanek are preserved. More than just clothing, these textiles represent memory, skill, and cultural pride.”
What emerges through Bishu is not just celebration, but continuity—a culture not archived in books, but lived in kitchens, courtyards, performances, and quiet rituals repeated year after year.
In that sense, Bishu is not just a festival. It is a way of remembering.