The indigenous 'soap tree' from Arunachal Pradesh that's redefining natural hand wash

While many might have forgotten Arunachal Pradesh's own "soap tree" found at the foothills of this mountanous state. A scientist from this state has recently developed a natural, eco-friendly hand wash from the state’s indigenous Dikang (Gymnocladus burmanicus), popularly known as the “soap tree”.

The news has been released as a breakthrough combining traditional knowledge with modern scientific research, opening up new opportunities for sustainable livelihoods and biodiversity-based entrepreneurship.

Botany professor Dr Temim Payum developed this plant-based hand wash

The plant-based hand wash has been developed by Dr Temin Payum of the Botany department at Jawaharlal Nehru College Pasighat, in East Siang district of the state, as shared officials said.

Developed from the pods of Gymnocladus burmanicus (locally known as Dikang), this innovative, chemical-free hand wash is gentle on the skin and completely natural. The breakthrough marks the first time this tree, native to the foothills of Arunachal Pradesh, has been formulated into a modern hygiene product. By commercialising the pods, which the indigenous Adi and Galo tribes have traditionally used for generations to wash hair, clothes, and treat skin conditions, the research highlights how the state's rich forest resources can be sustainably harnessed for eco-friendly, value-added products.