The indigenous 'soap tree' from Arunachal Pradesh that's redefining natural hand wash

While many might have forgotten Arunachal Pradesh's own "soap tree" found at the foothills of this mountanous state. A scientist from this state has recently developed a natural, eco-friendly hand wash from the state’s indigenous Dikang (Gymnocladus burmanicus), popularly known as the “soap tree”.
The news has been released as a breakthrough combining traditional knowledge with modern scientific research, opening up new opportunities for sustainable livelihoods and biodiversity-based entrepreneurship.
The plant-based hand wash has been developed by Dr Temin Payum of the Botany department at Jawaharlal Nehru College Pasighat, in East Siang district of the state, as shared officials said.
Developed from the pods of Gymnocladus burmanicus (locally known as Dikang), this innovative, chemical-free hand wash is gentle on the skin and completely natural. The breakthrough marks the first time this tree, native to the foothills of Arunachal Pradesh, has been formulated into a modern hygiene product. By commercialising the pods, which the indigenous Adi and Galo tribes have traditionally used for generations to wash hair, clothes, and treat skin conditions, the research highlights how the state's rich forest resources can be sustainably harnessed for eco-friendly, value-added products.
Researchers say the latest innovation transforms this traditional knowledge into a modern hygiene product with commercial potential, creating fresh avenues for community-based enterprises and value addition of forest produce.
Experts believe the innovation could support the growing global demand for herbal and sustainable personal care products while reducing dependence on synthetic detergents that contribute to environmental pollution.
With a mature Dikang tree capable of producing a substantial quantity of pods annually, the species also offers promising prospects for rural entrepreneurship through sustainable harvesting and processing.
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein said the state continues to demonstrate how its rich biodiversity and indigenous knowledge can inspire sustainable innovation.
“The successful development of a natural hand wash from our native Dikang by Dr Temin Payum is a remarkable achievement that bridges traditional wisdom with modern scientific research,” Mein said in a social media post.
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