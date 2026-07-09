Rare Himalayan blue-bellflower rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after 158 years

After 158 years, the rare Himalayan flowering plant Cyananthus hookeri, locally known as pema, has been rediscovered in India. Scientists from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) located the species at an altitude of approximately 3,600 meters near Chuna Valley, close to Tawang district's Mago village in Arunachal Pradesh. This marks the first confirmed record of the plant in the country since it was last documented in Sikkim back in 1867.

The finding has been documented in the international conservation journal Oryx.

This bellflower found in Arunachal Pradesh has a long history

Researchers said Cyananthus hookeri, a purple-blue flowering species belonging to the bellflower family (Campanulaceae), was last recorded in India by renowned British botanist Sir Joseph Dalton Hooker in Sikkim in 1867.

The latest discovery is not only the first Indian record of the species in more than a century and a half but also its first-ever confirmed occurrence in Arunachal Pradesh.