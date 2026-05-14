Manipuri exponent Padma Shri Kshetrimayum Ongbi Thouranisabi Devi passes away at 92

Padma Shri Kshetrimayum Ongbi Thouranisabi Devi, one of the most revered exponents of Manipuri Dance, passed away at her residence at Singjamei Mathak Thokchom Leikai on Wednesday afternoon. She was 92. Many, including Manipur chief minister Khemchand Yumnam, condoled her death.

Who was Kshetrimayum Ongbi Thouranisabi Devi?

Born on November 6, 1934, at Singjamei Sapam Leikai, Thouranisabi Devi dedicated her life to the preservation, promotion, and enrichment of Manipuri classical dance and culture. Widely respected for her mastery of Ras Leela, traditional Manipuri Jagoi and Sankirtana, she emerged as one of the foremost cultural icons of the state, who played a defining role in carrying Manipur's artistic heritage to the national stage.

She was conferred the Padma Shri in 2003 in recognition of her immense contribution to Indian art and culture. Apart from being an acclaimed dancer and cultural scholar, she also served as the Principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy.