Manipuri exponent Padma Shri Kshetrimayum Ongbi Thouranisabi Devi passes away at 92

Padma Shri Kshetrimayum Ongbi Thouranisabi Devi, one of the most revered exponents of Manipuri Dance, passed away at her residence at Singjamei Mathak Thokchom Leikai on Wednesday afternoon. She was 92. Many, including Manipur chief minister Khemchand Yumnam, condoled her death.
Born on November 6, 1934, at Singjamei Sapam Leikai, Thouranisabi Devi dedicated her life to the preservation, promotion, and enrichment of Manipuri classical dance and culture. Widely respected for her mastery of Ras Leela, traditional Manipuri Jagoi and Sankirtana, she emerged as one of the foremost cultural icons of the state, who played a defining role in carrying Manipur's artistic heritage to the national stage.
She was conferred the Padma Shri in 2003 in recognition of her immense contribution to Indian art and culture. Apart from being an acclaimed dancer and cultural scholar, she also served as the Principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy.
Thouranisabi Devi also made significant literary contributions to Manipuri dance traditions. She authored the two-volume Diva Ras published in 1993 and wrote Ras Makhal Amashung Nungi Mashak, a work based on Manipuri Jagoi. In addition, she recorded six albums under His Master’s Voice (HMV), one of the most prominent recording labels of its time.
She was married to late Ksh Nawang of Singjamei Mathak Thokchom Leikai and is survived by her children — Ksh Ragini, Ksh Achoubi, Ksh Rajen, and Ksh Ranibala. Her demise has been widely mourned across Manipur and beyond, with leaders, artistes, and cultural organisations describing her passing as an irreparable loss to the artistic fraternity.
Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, and former Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, along with several political leaders and public figures, expressed deep grief and extended condolences to the bereaved family.
Yumnam wrote on X: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Padma Shri awardee Smt. Ksh. Thouranisabi Devi, a legendary exponent of Manipuri Dance and renowned National Sankirtana singer. Her immense contribution towards preserving and promoting Manipur’s rich cultural heritage will always be remembered."
Th. Biswajit Singh, Minister for Power, Forest,Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science & Technology, shared how he had the privilege of meeting Thouranisabi Devi, and her grace, wisdom, and unwavering commitment towards preserving the rich traditions of Manipur left a lasting impression on him. Check out the full post below:
Notable manipuri dancer Bimbavati Devi also took to Facebook to share: "I used to call her imabok (in Meitei it means mher's elder sister). I've got so many fond memories with her. Will miss you mabok. Very few people know that the lyrics of Shiva Stuti that I perform was penned down by you. Love and respect."