Easternlight Zimik's fashion label EAST from Manipur, is a craft-led, sustainable initiative

A

EAST is a slow, craft-led label defined by three things: loinloom textiles, zero-waste thinking, and rooted storytelling. It began with a desire to build a system where our weavers could showcase their skills to the world and where traditional garments like the kashan and mekhela sador could elicit the same respect as any luxury fabric. Inspirations come from Ukhrul’s landscape, the every - day lives of our women weav - ers, and the political-emotional realities of the Nor theast, which often sit in the shadows of mainstream fashion.