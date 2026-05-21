This new collection has sleek, sculpted silhouettes in rich, dark tones
Modern luxe label GKD.EDIT by Garima Karwariya underscores sculptural draping, engineered pleats, and high-impact surfaces with a global touch in their occasion wear ranges. We spoke with Garima in detail about their recently launched collection, Moonlight Opulence.
Tell us about your new collection.
Moonlight Opulence draws inspiration from the quiet grandeur and mystique of moonlit evenings. The colour palette is deeply rooted in rich, dark occasion tone- midnight blacks, deep wines, emerald hues, and muted metallics, all chosen to reflect a sense of understated luxury and evening elegance.
In terms of cuts and patterns, the collection focuses on sleek, sculpted, and sensual silhouettes. Each piece is designed to feel powerful yet effortless, structured enough to define the body, yet fluid enough to move with ease. There’s a strong emphasis on elongation, clean lines, and forms that naturally enhance the body.
For textures and fabrics, we’ve worked extensively with fluid materials like Lycra, chiffon, and satin. These fabrics allow the garments to hug the body seamlessly while still maintaining a breathable, graceful flow. The interplay between structure and softness is key.
With this collection, I simplified that experience for our GKD.Edit family. The goal was to create ready-to-wear pieces that feel luxurious, intentional, and occasion-worthy without the wait, and without compromising on elegance.
This summer, what is working in party and evening fashion scenes?
This summer, we’re seeing a strong return to lycra dresses, sleek, sculpted, and effortlessly statement-making. Sequins are back in a big way, adding that unmistakable evening glamour, especially for night scenes.
Sheer chiffon dresses layered over subtly blinged innerwear are also emerging as a key trend, striking the perfect balance. For beach clubs, the mood is lighter and more fluid, with flowy chiffon silhouettes that move beautifully.
And when it comes to nightclubs, it’s all about that combination of high-shine sequins with Lycra- bold, confident, and glamorous.
What are your plans for the label?
Right now, my focus is on strengthening our presence, refining our voice, and creating pieces that consistently resonate with our audience.