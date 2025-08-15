Street Stories, a Shillong-based band, comes to town with a fun, eclectic performance

Taking heavy or serious themes and turning them into pure fun is art in itself. For example, a stand-up comedy set about mental health, or a song like Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, teaching you to laugh through the pain. Street Stories, a Shillong-based band, makes music with the message to live life carefree and happy. They come to town for the Cumback Tour 2025, where they are set to perform their latest album, The Best Album In The World.
“Most of the songs are inspired by my own experiences, the ebbs and flows of life, and what I observe in society,” says Pezo, the vocalist and drummer of Street Stories. Themes like love, mental health, rebellion, organised religion, and hypocrisy in society are touched upon in the songs. Although the context and lyrics are heavy, the punk music and catchy guitar riffs add the fun element, putting across the message that we must take life lightly, filled with fun and joy. Being a pop-punk band, importance to lyrics is brought in by the pop element, while the fun and catchy riffs align with the punk genre. “It’s not like I’m saying something which will change the world, but if the lyrics help someone get through the day, my goal is served. The underlying message in all our songs is that you shouldn’t take life too seriously,” says Pezo, who also writes the lyrics.
This three-piece band was a dream two brothers had since childhood. Pezo and Rico (bassist and supporting vocalist) always aspired to start a band. “I had a poster wall in my room, and one of the posters had the phrase ‘Street Stories’ written. The catchiness attracted me, and we decided to go ahead with that as the band name,” Pezo says. Gideon (the drummer) came along later and became an integral part of the band. Listening to pop punk on MTV during childhood left a lasting impression on Pezo and Rico, which they carried forward to shape the identity of their band.
Appreciating the indie music scene in India, Pezo says that touring and performing your own music has become a lot easier, which encourages a lot of talent to put their work out there and hone their skills.
Tickets at `499. August 17, 9 pm.
At EXT, Jubilee Hills.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress