Street Stories, a Shillong-based band, comes to town with a fun, eclectic performance

Taking heavy or serious themes and turning them into pure fun is art in itself. For example, a stand-up comedy set about mental health, or a song like Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, teaching you to laugh through the pain. Street Stories, a Shillong-based band, makes music with the message to live life carefree and happy. They come to town for the Cumback Tour 2025, where they are set to perform their latest album, The Best Album In The World.

Street Stories comes to Hyderabad with a power packed performance

“Most of the songs are inspired by my own experiences, the ebbs and flows of life, and what I observe in society,” says Pezo, the vocalist and drummer of Street Stories. Themes like love, mental health, rebellion, organised religion, and hypocrisy in society are touched upon in the songs. Although the context and lyrics are heavy, the punk music and catchy guitar riffs add the fun element, putting across the message that we must take life lightly, filled with fun and joy. Being a pop-punk band, importance to lyrics is brought in by the pop element, while the fun and catchy riffs align with the punk genre. “It’s not like I’m saying something which will change the world, but if the lyrics help someone get through the day, my goal is served. The underlying message in all our songs is that you shouldn’t take life too seriously,” says Pezo, who also writes the lyrics.