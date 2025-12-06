Me'gong Festival 2025 opens in Meghalaya with a huge turnout, Neeti Mohan, Richard Marx, Nucleya perform

Come winter, come musical events at the North Eastern state of India. As the Cherry blossom Festival came to an end, it was time for the much-awaited Me'gong Festival 2025. The two-day festival opened on Friday to a spectacular opening Day, as Conrad K. Sangma, the chief minister graced the State’s flagship cultural celebration in the Garo Hills, drawing thousands of visitors from across the region and beyond. The scale, diversity and global reach of this festival reaffirm Meghalaya’s emergence as a leading force in India’s concert economy, with the State increasingly recognised for hosting world-class artistes, nurturing local talent and building a thriving cultural ecosystem that fuels both tourism and livelihoods.
The opening evening delivered a star-studded musical showcase on the Aski Stage, where pop-rock legend Richard Marx set the tone with Wherever you go, I’ll be your man, Don’t you know, End of Summer, Magic Hour from his upcoming album Afterhours and many timeless classics. Richard expressed his delight at the Me’gong festival. He stated, “I am so happy to be here with you tonight. It’s been a while since I have been to India. And, the first time here at the Me’gong festival. Very happy to see you guys.”
This was followed by a powerful performance from Neeti Mohan. The audience vibed to Bollywood chartbusters like Ishq Wala Love, Jiya Re, Tu hain toh, London Thumakda, and many other songs that kept the audience allured. She ended her sets with Bollywood retro like, Lag ja gale, Naina Tose lage, Suno gaur se duniya waalon, and many more to which the festival goers were completely drawn to.
She added, “I was thinking why did I not come here before. It’s beautiful. You all are so lucky that you get to live in heaven on earth.”, expressing her praise for Garo Hills and the entire state of Meghalaya.
In her tribute to legendary artist, Zubeen Garg, Neeti sang Mayabini, a song that echoes the hearts of every ardent fan of Zubeen, who was born in Garo Hills at Tura.
The evening had a powerful momentum, defined by the sheer scale of audience engagement, as thousands of festival-goers sang in unison to every beat through the night. The festival goers were instantly drawn into the energy of the performers, ranging from Richard Marx’s timeless vocals to Neeti Mohan’s magnetic stage presence.
By the time Nucleya’s explosive set took over, Me’gong had transformed into an experience that felt truly unmissable. The electric atmosphere of the first day has set the stage for an even bigger final day making it a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the festival at its peak.
The tempo shifted into soulful reggae as Julian Marley, son of the legendary Bob Marley, brought global rhythms to Garo Hills before India’s electronic sensation Nucleya closed the night with an explosive set that transformed the festival grounds into a high-energy dance arena. The visitors turnout and electric atmosphere underscored Me’gong’s rising stature as one of India’s most dynamic cultural festivals.
Meghalaya’s home grown artistes shone brilliantly alongside global icons, with standout performances by Haystack Ladies, Strum Stories and Ahaia, each bringing distinct sounds rooted in local identity. The energy of Meghalaya’s artists and bands demonstrated the depth of Meghalaya’s evolving music landscape.
A major highlight of the day was the powerful showcase by the Top 7 finalists of the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP).
The festival grounds were also abuzz with culinary excitement as the Great Garo Hills Cook Off returned with renewed energy. Adding national visibility and prestige to the contest was the presence of Nambie Jessica Marak, the runner-up of MasterChef India Season 8, who joined as a special guest to help finalise the winners. Visitors relished an array of traditional flavours and creative interpretations of traditional cuisine, strengthening the festival’s role in promoting indigenous food cultures.
Beyond the music and culinary showcases, Me’gong 2025 offered a vibrant cultural landscape that celebrated both heritage and innovation. Visitors engaged in traditional sports like Anding Oka, explored the lively Brew Village, immersed themselves in digital experiences at the VR Zone, and interacted with artisans, dancers, and cultural performers across the expansive festival grounds.
Stalls ranging from local food, handicraft, ice-cream, beverage, and beyond were in display by entrepreneurs under state’s flagship programme PRIME Meghalaya. The integration of traditional crafts, indigenous cuisine, contemporary staging and modern recreation reaffirmed Me’gong’s identity as a multi-dimensional cultural experience.
With a spectacular first day behind it, the festival now builds towards an equally exciting Day 2. The Aski Stage will feature performances by Blue, and global electronic duo Yellow Claw, along with performances from Kanika Kapoor and Prateek Kuhad, while the Kingfisher Stage will host vibrant showcases by Hoi Hoi Makbil, G-Hills Finest, Crack Gang, Rough Road, and Nokpante, alongside the Cosplay Contest and ongoing cultural activities.
