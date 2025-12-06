Me'gong Festival 2025 opens in Meghalaya with a huge turnout, Neeti Mohan, Richard Marx, Nucleya perform

She added, “I was thinking why did I not come here before. It’s beautiful. You all are so lucky that you get to live in heaven on earth.”, expressing her praise for Garo Hills and the entire state of Meghalaya.

In her tribute to legendary artist, Zubeen Garg, Neeti sang Mayabini, a song that echoes the hearts of every ardent fan of Zubeen, who was born in Garo Hills at Tura.

The evening had a powerful momentum, defined by the sheer scale of audience engagement, as thousands of festival-goers sang in unison to every beat through the night. The festival goers were instantly drawn into the energy of the performers, ranging from Richard Marx’s timeless vocals to Neeti Mohan’s magnetic stage presence.

By the time Nucleya’s explosive set took over, Me’gong had transformed into an experience that felt truly unmissable. The electric atmosphere of the first day has set the stage for an even bigger final day making it a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the festival at its peak.

The tempo shifted into soulful reggae as Julian Marley, son of the legendary Bob Marley, brought global rhythms to Garo Hills before India’s electronic sensation Nucleya closed the night with an explosive set that transformed the festival grounds into a high-energy dance arena. The visitors turnout and electric atmosphere underscored Me’gong’s rising stature as one of India’s most dynamic cultural festivals.

Meghalaya’s home grown artistes shone brilliantly alongside global icons, with standout performances by Haystack Ladies, Strum Stories and Ahaia, each bringing distinct sounds rooted in local identity. The energy of Meghalaya’s artists and bands demonstrated the depth of Meghalaya’s evolving music landscape.

A major highlight of the day was the powerful showcase by the Top 7 finalists of the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP).

The festival grounds were also abuzz with culinary excitement as the Great Garo Hills Cook Off returned with renewed energy. Adding national visibility and prestige to the contest was the presence of Nambie Jessica Marak, the runner-up of MasterChef India Season 8, who joined as a special guest to help finalise the winners. Visitors relished an array of traditional flavours and creative interpretations of traditional cuisine, strengthening the festival’s role in promoting indigenous food cultures.