Gary Daniel on genre-hopping sets and India’s evolving electronic scene
Gary Daniel has been moving through genres the way most people switch moods. Shillong shaped his early years, Kolkata is shaping everything after, and the shift has made his sound looser, bolder, and far more confident. He just played at the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025, and he’s still carrying that easy, open-air energy into his current sets.
As his sets travel from clubs to festivals, Gary Daniel explains how balance keeps people moving
Chatting with Indulge, Gary talks about learning to read different crowds, why India’s electronic music finally feels like its own thing, and what it means to stay experimental without losing people.
Excerpts:
You’ve moved from Shillong to Kolkata. How has that shift influenced your sound and audience?
Moving from Shillong to Kolkata has definitely expanded my perspective. Being here has pushed me to make my sets more dynamic and versatile. I’m reaching a more diverse crowd now, so I’ve been experimenting more in terms of musicality and different genres.
Your range goes from UK Garage to Afro beats. How do you decide what direction to take during a set?
I usually read the room. I might start with Garage or House just to set the groove, then move into UK Funky or different global sounds if I feel the crowd’s energy asking for it. I love blending genres that share the same or similar energy or vibe and something that keeps people moving but also surprises them. It’s always about building a journey, not just playing tracks.
What kind of response do you get from crowds outside the club circuit?
It’s actually really beautiful. When you play outside the club circuit like pop ups, cultural events, or open air spaces people are often discovering these new sounds for the first time. The reactions are more curious and spontaneous. You can see people connect with the sounds even if they don’t know the genre, and that’s the most rewarding part.
Does Shillong’s deep music culture still shape how you think about rhythm and sound?
To be honest, not as much. Shillong definitely has a rich musical history, but right now the scene feels quite commercially focused; there's not as much openness to different genres or experimental sounds. Electronic or alternative styles don’t always get the same space or appreciation.
How do you make sure your sets stay both experimental and accessible to the audience?
It’s about balance. I love introducing people to new sounds, but I always try to blend it with something familiar: a groove, a vocal sample, or a rhythm that feels familiar. I try to start with something familiar, slowly twist it, and then take the crowd somewhere new without losing them. I might use remixes of known tracks or sneak in different edits that connect different genres. That way I can stay experimental without losing the crowd.
What do you enjoy most about playing at open-air festivals like Cherry Blossom versus urban venues?
Festivals like Cherry Blossom are about building a community. You’re not just playing to club regulars, you’re reaching families, travelers, and people who might be hearing your kind of music for the first time. That mix of curiosity and openness makes it really fun. City gigs are great for testing technical stuff and going heavier, but festivals are where you can really connect on a human level.
Who are some of your biggest musical influences across genres?
Some of my biggest inspirations would be Sammy Virji, Oppidan, 33 Below, Wookie, Roy Davis Junior, MPH to name a few.
Do you think India’s electronic music scene is finally finding its own distinct identity?
Absolutely. I think we’re in a very exciting phase right now. Artists and producers are no longer just replicating Western trends we’re pulling from our own roots, languages, and rhythms. There’s this new confidence in being unique and versatile and that’s what’s giving India’s electronic music scene its own identity.
Any new productions, remixes, or collaborations we should keep an ear out for?
I’ve been working a lot behind the scenes, learning production and experimenting with ideas. I started out as a DJ, so producing feels like discovering a new side of what I can do. I’m not rushing it. Once I feel the time’s right, I’ll release music that represents where I’m truly at as an artist.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.