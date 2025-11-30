Larger Than 90 on groove, identity and their Cherry Blossom debut
Larger Than 90 is the Jowai-based seven-piece who blend funk, soul, rock and a fair bit of mischief, building a reputation for tight musicianship and high-octane shows. The lineup includes vocalists and guitarists Ewodki Oo Challam and Daker-I Syngkon, bassist Sambha Dhar, keyboardist Deiru Laloo, drummer Lammiki Passah, and backing vocalists Ewakani Shallam and Nideka Lato. Ahead of their long-awaited Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 set, we speak with Deiru about their evolving identity, the pull of groove-driven music in Meghalaya, and more.
Larger Than 90’s sound draws from so many styles — funk, rock, soul, and beyond. How did this mix come together?
It’s been eight years coming up with such a sophisticated mix, a lot of experimentation, and we’re still on the quest to find what fits the band as a whole.
Funk isn’t a genre often associated with Meghalaya. What drew you to it, and how do audiences respond to your sound locally?
Funk hits us like no other genre; the groove, the punchy bass lines, and the brass section are so crisp, and the rhythm section plays its own role, and yet it all blends so well. We’re inspired by artistes such as Vulfpeck, Bruno Mars, Earth, Wind & Fire, Couch the Band, The Fearless Flyers, Cory Wong, and many more.
How does being from Jowai influence your songwriting or performance style?
We’re privileged, coming from the authentic part of the town, playing the music we love. Some of our songs are written in our dialect (Poisa and Maia Para).
What role do you think regional bands like yours play in shaping India’s independent music culture today?
Independent bands like us have so much to contribute to the growing industry. The sense of being authentic and true to the art of making music surely will speak to aspiring artistes of the country.
How has Meghalaya’s music scene evolved since you started performing?
The music scene has definitely grown tremendously since 2018 when we first started. We’re fortunate for all the platforms within the state; they have truly helped us grow. Fests such as Cherry Blossom Festival have truly put our state on the map for the world to recognise such a small state that has a lot of potential.
Do you find any challenges in taking your sound outside the Northeast?
We’ve never doubted our sound, and the people outside the Northeast have seen our shows and have witnessed what our songs do, and we can confirm they totally dig the groove.
What does performing at Cherry Blossom Festival mean to you as a band?
We’ve been looking forward to performing at the festival ever since we came into the picture, and finally 2025 is the year, and we’re so glad that it’s happening for us. We’re so ready to set the stage to a higher level with the most energetic set. Sharing the stage with such an incredible lineup is a great opportunity, and we’re excited for it.
If you could describe your set at fest in three words, what would they be?
Danceable, energetic, and groovy.
What’s next for Larger Than 90 after Cherry Blossom?
The next step is definitely uncertain, but in a good way, since we’re working on three upcoming singles, music videos, and more live shows.
