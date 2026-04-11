Singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah on her new single De Dheki De

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It comes from a personal memory. De Dheki De itself is a traditional folk verse that has been passed down orally through generations. Growing up, I didn’t just hear about the dheki (the traditional wooden rice pounder); I experienced it. I remember going to my grandmother’s house and watching rice being pounded — the sound of it really stayed with me. There’s a whole rhythm to it: the khubuli striking the gaat, the precise timing of the hands pushing the rice in… it’s all about sync. And it’s a shared act of women working together, completely in rhythm. That idea of sync really inspired me.

With this song, I wanted to take that natural rhythm and blend it with our local instruments to create a new soundscape. Today, the dheki is slowly being replaced by grinders, but anyone who has grown up with it knows — pithas made from dheki-pounded rice just taste different, more authentic. In many ways, this song is my attempt to hold on to that memory and archive a tradition. It’s also a tribute to the sense of community — especially during Rongali and Bhogali Bihu, when women come together, after their daily chores, to prepare for the festivities.