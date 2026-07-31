Assam Sahitya Sabha to name Zubeen Garg’s songs as Zubeen Sangeet

Almost about a year post his death, yet our heart bleeds for Zubeen Garg. To honour his contributions in music, the Assam Sahitya Sabha has announced a series of major initiatives centred on the music and creative works of singer Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen Garg's music to be referred to as Zubeen Sangeet

As part of the move, the Sabha said that all songs written and composed by Zubeen will be collectively referred to as Zubeen Sangeet, giving a distinct identity to his body of work.

The organisation has also planned to publish an analytical book on Zubeen’s music, which will include a compilation of his songs along with a detailed study and interpretation of the themes, style and cultural relevance of his creations.