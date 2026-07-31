Assam Sahitya Sabha to name Zubeen Garg’s songs as Zubeen Sangeet

Almost about a year post his death, yet our heart bleeds for Zubeen Garg. To honour his contributions in music, the Assam Sahitya Sabha has announced a series of major initiatives centred on the music and creative works of singer Zubeen Garg.
As part of the move, the Sabha said that all songs written and composed by Zubeen will be collectively referred to as Zubeen Sangeet, giving a distinct identity to his body of work.
The organisation has also planned to publish an analytical book on Zubeen’s music, which will include a compilation of his songs along with a detailed study and interpretation of the themes, style and cultural relevance of his creations.
In another initiative, the songs of Zubeen will be translated into southern Indian languages including Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience across the country.
The Sabha further announced that 34 plays staged during an acting workshop will be compiled, divided into two volumes, and published in book form within six months.
The Sabha on Thursday also posthumously conferred the title "Sangeet Sudhakar" on Zubeen. The honour included a gamosa, a cheleng, a set of books, a memento and a citation.
Zubeen tragically passed away on September 19, 2025 at age 52. A legend in Assam, his death sent shockwaves across the country with fans mourning his untimely demise all over the country.
A few months back, in an interview, the singer's widow, Garima Saikia Garg reminisced about her late husband and the conversation they had. In one haunting recollection, Garima shared that Zubeen feared time. According to his wife, he would say, "If there something I am afraid of, it is Time."
She added that her late husband would even point to the way as he said that the only thing he had fear of in life, was time. Garima said that she did not understand then, why he would say that and what the weight of his words would eventually become. In hindsight, she shared that Zubeen's fear probably arose from the many losses he dealt with in a short time.
Zubeen had to come face-to-face with grief several times in his life when he lost his mother, sister and best friend in a very short span of time.
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