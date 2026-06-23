Assam band Rain in Sahara on creating eco-conscious music

Assamese band Rain in Sahara composes songs that can’t be boxed into any particular genre. They’ve been labelled electro-rock fusion, but they bring so many different genres and musical cultures to the blender that it’s hard to pin down.

The reason for this is that every member of the band comes from a completely different musical background. Founder, rapper, keyboardist and flautist Lain Heringman brings classical training in Baroque, Renaissance and medieval music on the harpsichord and recorder, fused with influences from EDM, political punk rock and hip-hop. Lead vocalist Rain Jong comes from a dark, brooding synth-rock background and has a voice that can make you cry one moment and terrify you the next.

Guitarist Pawan Damai supplies high-energy riffs, while drummer Rui Xing (Majid), a veteran of the Northeast Indian rock scene, anchors the music with steady grooves. Drummer Sunny adds power and precision, and bassist Rajat Bangla provides the foundation that holds it all together. We speak with the band about their new songs and more. Excerpts: