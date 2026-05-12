Naga musician Temsu Clover opens up on her upcoming EP, which is still largely under wraps
Temsu Clover, a young musician from Nagaland, carries the kind of striking, stylised presence that feels lifted straight out of the K-pop playbook. She describes herself as someone who enjoys simple things like watching the sunset. “I wish I could say sunrise too, but waking up early feels painful for now (laughs). But I do enjoy that occasionally, when I wake up early for meditation or work. I’m also someone who yearns for growth,” shares the singer, who is currently working on a new EP while keeping details about it largely under wraps. Excerpts:
Tell us about your new EP. What is it like?
My new EP follows the same principles that I have always followed — honesty, emotional expression, and hope — with songs that capture different emotional seasons of waiting, love, and acceptance. The sound and production lean toward a bolder approach compared to what I have released in the past, and I’m really enjoying this creative season as an artiste.
When did you first realise music was your calling? Did your family have any reservations about you pursuing it?
Music was always something I loved, but it became a calling when it shifted from something I enjoyed to something I needed, to finally becoming something I wanted to share with others. I believe that gifts are meant to be shared. If someone finds comfort or hope through my songs, it feels very fulfilling. As for family, there were concerns about stability, but over time, as they saw my commitment and became supportive.
Who are your musical influences? Can you play any musical instrument?
Growing up in the Northeast, I’ve been inspired by a mix of local and global artistes, especially those who value quality craftsmanship and carry it with humility. I have deep respect for senior musicians from Nagaland who have laid the foundation for artistes like me. I do play instruments—mainly the guitar and a bit of keyboard— which helps me in songwriting and composing.
How would you describe the sound and feel of your music?
I’d describe my music as emotionally honest and reflective, moving between moods of wanting to listen alone to dancing like it’s the last day. There’s a softness to it, but also boldness—something that invites listeners to feel, not just hear. Your introspective lyrics have touched a chord with your fan base.
What subjects are close to your heart?
I tend to write about real emotions…love in its many forms, vulnerability, and the quiet struggles people don’t always talk about. I’m drawn to the in-between spaces—the things we feel but don’t always know how to express. If a song can make someone feel seen or understood, that means everything to me.
What challenges did you face early on, and what do you still face?
In the beginning, one of the biggest challenges was simply being heard: finding the right platforms and the right audience, and believing in my own voice. There’s also a constant balance between staying authentic and navigating an industry that often pushes trends. Even now, challenges remain, but I believe that creating with intention and authenticity makes it easier to stay confident and passionate.
How has social media changed how audiences perceive new, local artistes?
Social media has made things more accessible but also more competitive. It has given independent artistes a platform to share their work directly, which is powerful. At the same time, it can sometimes shift focus from artistry to numbers and image. Overall, though, it has helped audiences discover and appreciate local talent more than ever before.
Do you have any dream collaboration in mind?
I’d love to collaborate with artistes like Keshi and NIKI—artistes who create music that feels honest and timeless. I’d also love to work on a Bollywood song someday and collaborate with K-pop artistes.
Which are the genres you would love to explore?
I’m open to blending sounds as long as it feels authentic to my voice. Right now, I’m actually interested in metal. I’ve disliked it my whole life, but now it’s become a guilty pleasure.
As a young musician, how important is fashion or presentation?
Presentation definitely matters—it’s part of how you communicate your identity as an artiste. But for me, it should always feel like an extension of who you are, not something forced. Fashion can enhance storytelling, but it should never overshadow the music itself.