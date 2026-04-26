The Gluttones from Dimapur, Nagaland, talk about the first song For You from their album Modern Naga
A four-piece band from Dimapur, Nagaland, The Gluttones, featuring Meyisanen Lemtur on vocals, Mulong Longkumer on bass, Katovi Yepthomi on drums, and Theophilus Rengma on guitar, has a brand-new song for listeners to enjoy. The song For You, the first from their upcoming album Modern Naga, is emotional, nostalgic, and relatable, especially for ’90s kids, and features both modern and retro elements. As the band likes to say, their sound blends synthwave and pop rock, but they don’t want to be restricted to a single genre alone. We speak with them to know more about their songs and their creative process. Excerpts:
How did the idea of For You come by?
For You came from a personal space—feelings of longing and things left unsaid. I It started with a simple melody and a rough idea, then slowly grew into a full track as we layered emotions into it. The process was very organic; we kept building around the feeling rather than forcing a structure.
The music video has elements of nostalgia and innocence until the end. Why did you choose that era/period of the early ’90s?
We wanted to capture a time when love felt simpler—when effort meant something real, like searching for someone or expressing feelings through small gestures like flowers. The contrast towards the end reflects how things evolve, sometimes becoming more complicated or even bittersweet.
What is your creative process like?
It usually starts with one idea—maybe a chord progression, a beat, or a lyric. From there, we collaborate as a band, each adding our own influence. We experiment a lot, sometimes even changing the direction midway, but we always stay true to the emotion behind the song.
Your band has gone through several lineup changes. How challenging has that been?
It hasn’t always been easy. Every member brings a unique energy, so changes can affect both sound and dynamics. But at the same time, it has helped us grow, adapt, and refine our identity as a band.
The name “The Gluttones” may suggest gluttony...
For us, The Gluttones isn’t about excess in a negative sense—it’s about passion. We see it as being “hungry” for music, creativity, and expression. It represents our desire to keep creating and evolving, rather than anything literal.
TaFMA supports Naga artistes greatly. Do you think anything more could be done?
The Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) has done a lot for the music community, especially in giving exposure and opportunities. Moving forward, more infrastructure, international collaborations, and long-term artiste development programmes could really help take local talent to a bigger stage.
You’ve been in the industry for a while. How have things changed?
The biggest change is accessibility. With digital platforms, it’s easier to release music and reach audiences. At the same time, competition has increased, so artistes need to stand out not just musically, but also in how they present themselves.
What are your goals as a band? Any message for aspiring musicians?
Our goal is to create music th-at connects deeply with people and to repr sent where we come from on a larger platform.
To aspiring musicians: Stay consistent, be patient, and don’t be afraid to be different. Authenticity matters more than trends.
What’s in store for you?