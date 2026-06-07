What is the River of Blood in India, and why does it turn red in certain seasons?

The Lohit River runs through a biodiverse and culturally rich area. It goes from alpine zones to dense tropical forests. Up top, rhododendrons pop, while down below, orchids rule. The hilly areas are home to the Mishmi people, and the plains belong to the Khampti and Singpho, who have Buddhism at their core. Plus, it's famous for medicinal herbs such as Mishmi teeta. So, this spot mixes ecology and the tapestry of Tibetan, Southeast Asian, and Indian influences.

The River of Blood in India links remote frontiers through one of the country’s most picturesque road journeys, running 190 kilometres from Tezu to Walong. This route follows the river, crossing hanging bridges, forests, and military checkpoints. Tezu acts as the main base with places like guesthouses and government rest houses. Near the Indo-China border, Walong is famous for its isolation and stunning, untouched beauty.

To travel there, you need permits since conditions can change quickly because of landslides and rain. The best time to visit Lohit River is October to April, when the weather clears up. The river pass through valleys, villages, and places that are still untouched by modernization. Planning and getting those permits is super important for safely exploring this distant area in Arunachal Pradesh.