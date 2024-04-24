Health: Understanding pneumonia & Parkinson’s disease

While some diseases stem from unseen bacteria and viruses, others arise from inherent disorders or environmental factors. Regardless, understanding these diseases is crucial for prevention. In an exclusive conversation with Dr Gopi Arrolla, Consultant Pulmonologist, and Dr Ramesh Chepuru, DM, Neurologist, Chairman & Managing Director of RNC Hospital, CE got insights on pneumonia and Parkinson’s Disease.

Low income countries more affected

Pneumonia, particularly prevalent in low-income countries with high infant mortality rates, poses a significant threat. Dr Gopi Arrolla explained that pneumonia, an infection of lung tissue, impedes breathing due to fluid and pus accumulation. It commonly affects extreme age groups, such as children under five and the elderly above 65. Various causes, including contagious bacteria and viruses, contribute to pneumonia. However, rare causes like fungi are non-contagious. Symptoms include high fever, cough, chest pain, and shortness of breath, with severe cases leading to systemic infections like sepsis. Diagnosis involves chest X-rays, and treatment may require ICU admission for severe cases.

Advanced diagnostic techniques like sputum analysis and bronchoscopy aid in identifying causative microorganisms. Preventive measures include adequate sleep, exercise, and vaccination against viral and bacterial pneumonia. Neglecting pneumonia can lead to severe complications like fluid accumulation in the lungs and organ damage.

Genes and environment both responsible

Parkinson’s Disease entails the progressive loss of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra region of the brain, leading to motor and non-motor symptoms. Dr Ramesh Chepuru emphasised the interplay between genetic predisposition and environmental factors, such as exposure to pesticides and toxins, in influencing Parkinson’s risk. Understanding these interactions is crucial for developing effective prevention and treatment strategies. Motor symptoms include tremors, bradykinesia, rigidity, and postural instability, alongside non-motor symptoms like cognitive impairment and mood disorders.

Diagnosis involves clinical assessment and imaging tests, with treatment focusing on symptom management through medication and therapies like physical and occupational therapy. While Parkinson’s itself isn’t fatal, complications like falls or pneumonia can impact longevity. Prevention strategies include regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding environmental toxins. Adopting a healthy lifestyle complements medical treatments.

