Boosting heart health as it ages

As we age, taking care of our heart becomes increasingly important, especially in our 60s, 70s, and 80s. During these years, the heart tends to face more challenges, with conditions such as high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, irregular heartbeats, and heart valve issues becoming more common.

Dr Surya Prakasa Rao Vithala, clinical director and senior interventional cardiologist at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, says, “The risk of heart attacks and strokes rises significantly with age, and problems like heart failure are more frequent due to high blood pressure and diabetes.”

One of the reasons for these issues is that, over time, the heart and blood vessels change. As Dr Vithala explains, “As we grow older, the heart enlarges, and the blood vessels stiffen, making it harder for the heart to pump blood effectively. This leads to high blood pressure and raises the risk of strokes and irregular heartbeats.”

Dr Sagar Bhuyar, MBBS, MD (Gen. Med), DNB (Cardiology), Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, also points out, “Coronary arteries become narrower with age as cholesterol and calcium build up, reducing blood flow and putting more pressure on the heart.”

But the good news is that we can take steps to maintain our heart health even in our later years. “A balanced diet rich in fibre, vitamins, and moderate protein is essential,” says

Dr Bhuyar. Avoiding fatty and spicy foods, as well as excessive alcohol, is equally important. When it comes to exercise, gentle activities like walking, yoga, and swimming can be highly beneficial. Dr Vithala agrees, adding, “Older adults should aim for regular physical activity like walking or cycling, as it helps keep the heart healthy without overexertion.”

Diet plays a critical role in supporting heart health. A healthy mix of fruits, nuts, and whole grains helps control cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and weight — all crucial for maintaining a strong heart. “Eating a well-balanced diet is one of the best ways to keep the heart functioning well, especially as we age,” Dr Vithala emphasises. Similarly, Dr Bhuyar recommends including high-fibre foods, moderate protein, and plenty of fresh fruits in daily meals while avoiding junk food and too much fat.

While lifestyle changes are vital, medications also play an important role in managing heart conditions. “Medications can help control issues like high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes,” Dr Bhuyar explains, “But they work best when combined with healthy habits.” Regular monitoring of blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar is equally essential for catching any problems early on. “Regular monitoring allows us to detect issues before they become severe and adjust treatment if necessary,” adds Dr Vithala.

One misconception that older adults often have is that if they don’t have diabetes or high blood pressure, they are not at risk for heart disease. However, Dr Bhuyar cautions that age alone is a significant risk factor. “Even if someone is not diabetic or hypertensive, they can still experience heart problems. Chest pain, discomfort in the arms or back, and shortness of breath are warning signs that should never be ignored,” he notes.

Stress, which often increases with age, can also impact heart health. “Stress raises blood pressure and heart rate, which can lead to a heart attack in older adults,” Dr Bhuyar warns. To reduce stress, practices like breathing exercises, yoga, and staying socially connected can be incredibly helpful. Another vital step in maintaining heart health is scheduling regular check-ups with a cardiologist. “Even if someone has no history of heart disease, annual check-ups are crucial for early detection,” Dr Bhuyar advises. These visits allow doctors to identify potential risks early on, whether it’s high cholesterol or subtle valve issues, and take action before serious problems arise.

For those with a family history of heart disease, the risks can be higher. “Heart health can be hereditary, so individuals with a family history of heart disease should be extra cautious,” Dr Vithala suggests. Monitoring key health metrics like cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure, along with adopting a healthy lifestyle, can go a long way in reducing risks.

With medical advancements, older adults now have access to better tools for managing their heart health. Dr Bhuyar highlights the use of advanced imaging technologies, such as cardiac MRIs and CT coronary angiography, which help doctors detect abnormalities in the heart early. “These technologies allow us to take a more proactive approach in maintaining heart health,” he explains.

While aging is inevitable, taking steps to care for your heart can help you live well in your 60s, 70s, and beyond. By maintaining a healthy lifestyle, staying physically active, managing stress, and scheduling regular medical check-ups, it is possible to keep your heart strong and continue enjoying life to the fullest.

— Story by Darshita Jain