Lipstick Safety: Dermatologists and oncologists address heavy metal fears

The next time you swipe on your favourite lipstick, you might find yourself wondering if that pop of colour carries hidden risks. Over the past few months, viral posts and social media debates have raised fears about lipsticks containing heavy metals like cadmium: a metal linked to kidney diseases and stomach cancers in some industrial exposure cases. But how much of this concern is really justified? Experts suggest that, while caution is good, panic certainly isn’t.

Dermatologists and oncologists address heavy metal fears about lipstick

Dermatologists and oncologists agree that while trace metals can sometimes be found in lipsticks, the quantities are usually too small to cause harm when the product is properly regulated. “Trace metals have been found at very low levels in some lip products, but regulatory monitoring and peer-reviewed studies indicate that ordinary use of regulated lipsticks is unlikely to cause kidney or stomach cancers. The real risks come from unregulated or counterfeit products and from allergic/irritant reactions; so buy reputable brands, remove lipstick at night, keep lips moisturised, and consult a dermatologist for persistent problems,” says Dr Swapna Priya, consultant dermatologist at Cosmosure Clinic.

From an oncology perspective, the concerns appear equally overblown. “There is no reliable scientific proof that the cadmium in lipsticks can directly induce stomach cancers or kidney disorders in users. Although cadmium is known to cause cancer, minuscule amounts in regulated cosmetics are usually much below dangerous levels and are not linked to systemic illness when applied topically,” says Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, clinical director-surgical oncology, senior consultant surgical oncology and robotic surgical oncology at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Still, some people worry about daily exposure to such metals. Dr Swapna clarifies that it’s ‘very unlikely from ordinary, regulated products’, as the concentrations found in mainstream brands are typically below levels known to cause systemic disease. “Heavy metals show up as trace impurities and, for most mainstream products, concentrations measured by regulators/studies are below levels considered likely to cause systemic disease from normal cosmetic use. Ingestion from occasional lip-licking or typical use is far smaller than many dietary exposures. However, persistent high exposure to heavy metals (from other sources or extremely contaminated/unregulated cosmetics) can be harmful so avoiding counterfeit/untested products is prudent,” she points out.