Exploring the five paths of yoga: A holistic journey to self-realisation

Yoga is an ancient spiritual and physical discipline from India that offers various paths to self-realisation. Each stream of yoga addresses different aspects of human nature—physical, mental, emotional, and intellectual. The main streams include Raja Yoga, Karma Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Jnana Yoga, and Hatha Yoga.

Raja Yoga – The Path of Meditation

Raja Yoga, known as the 'royal path,' focuses on mental discipline and meditation. It is outlined in the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, which describe the eightfold path (Ashtanga Yoga), including ethical principles, posture, breath control, and deep meditation. This stream is ideal for those seeking spiritual growth through self-control and introspection.

Karma Yoga – The Path of Selfless Action

Karma Yoga emphasises performing one’s duties without attachment to the outcome. It is the yoga of action, encouraging selfless service and dedication to a higher cause. By acting without ego or desire for reward, practitioners purify their heart and mind. It suits those who are active and socially engaged.

Bhakti Yoga – The Path of Devotion

Bhakti Yoga is centered on love and devotion to the divine. Through practices such as chanting, worship, prayer, and surrender, followers cultivate emotional connection with God. It is especially suitable for those who are emotionally inclined and seek a heartfelt spiritual experience.

Jnana Yoga – The Path of Knowledge

Jnana Yoga is the intellectual path, focusing on wisdom, self-inquiry, and philosophical understanding. Practitioners explore the nature of reality and the self through study and meditation. It is a path of inner inquiry, suitable for those who are contemplative and seek truth through knowledge.

Hatha Yoga – The Path of Physical Discipline

Hatha Yoga involves physical postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama), and cleansing practices to strengthen and prepare the body for deeper spiritual work. Though widely practiced for health and fitness today, its original goal is to balance body and mind for meditation.

Each stream of yoga offers unique benefits and methods. While individuals may gravitate toward one path, they can be practiced in combination to support a balanced and holistic journey toward inner peace and self-realisation.