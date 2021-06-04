With lockdown and social distancing restrictions in place, distance dating is now the new norm. Whether you’ve been in a relationship for a while, or trying to navigate dating, it is long-distance now. And as the ordinary long-distance relationship, this too is not easy to maintain. A heavy amount of video calls and phone calls can never replace a face-to-face meeting, stroll in the park or stealing a cosy moment while the world is passing by you with vigilant eyes. Samarpita Samaddar, Communications Director, Bumble India, offers, “Our recent nationwide survey revealed that 40% of single Indians will opt for virtual dating in 2021, and 83% of single Indians are comfortable meeting their virtual dates in-person once restrictions are lifted. People are now spending more time and having better quality chats to get to know each other before they decide to meet in person.”

And during these difficult time, when we all need that extra love and care, we have Bumble India’s Relationship Expert, Shahzeen Shivdasani helping us navigate during this time.

Get your flirting cap on: Spice up your conversations by adding a level of playfulness to them. While physical intimacy is off the table at the moment for most people, the element of teasing can surely go a long way when trying to keep up that spark. You could also use the Bumble’s Question Game to make the conversation more interesting. Everyone needs a certain amount of TLC and making your significant other aware of the attraction you feel for them, whether you can be with them or not, is important.

Conversations you’ve never had before: Sometimes, a relationship loses its spark when two people only talk about the same mundane things that they normally do. Sometimes we forget that people grow, change and what interests them is always evolving. Take the time to have a healthy conversation on new topics that you have never discussed before. Invite growth to your relationship. While we concentrate on emotional and physical intimacy, a lot of the time we forget that mental stimulation is another key ingredient for building attraction.

Surprise care packages: Who doesn’t like surprises? With lockdown restrictions in place, whether you live in the same or another city, you can surprise that special someone by sending them a special, personalized gift. Whatever the package may be, taking the time to make your connection feel special, makes them feel loved. During this time, these gestures could truly help in adding positivity to their day and bringing a smile to your face!

Stay positive: We are all going through different emotions as we find ourselves in this second surge of the pandemic. It can be frustrating and. However, try to keep your conversations with your partner positive, as much as possible. While you should always share your struggles with your partner, try to focus on things that are in your control. This will help both of you to remember that you have each other.