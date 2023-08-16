A journey through time: Role of nostalgia in modern love

Modern love calls for algorithms and digital profiles. QuackQuack, the pioneering desi dating app, has unveiled a compelling truth: nostalgia, that evocative blend of sentiment and memory, has become an unexpected yet potent matchmaker for the GenZ and Early Millennial cohorts. Through a survey that embraced the perspectives of 12,000 spirited individuals aged 18 to 32 hailing from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, the app has illuminated a fascinating phenomenon that is redefining the art of connection in the digital era.

As we dig into the findings, a remarkable 26 per cent of daters from both Gen Z and Millennial generations unveil a shared yearning for connections woven from the fabric of memories. Be it the laughter-inducing cartoons of yore, the cultural touchstones that defined their youth, the television shows that etched their hearts, the iconic movies that painted their dreams, or the melodies that once formed the soundtrack of their lives, these shared nostalgic experiences seem to transcend time. They craft bridges that transport us to simpler days when life was unburdened by the weight of its complexities.

Also read: What do green flags in relationships look like?

Delving further, we unearth insights within the Millennial realm, particularly among daters aged 28 to 32. Here, the beauty lies in the art of forging bonds through the currency of nostalgia. Conversations flow effortlessly as discussions pivot to beloved TV series and cherished childhood games. These exchanges, built on the foundation of shared memories, offer glimpses into the very essence of each other's lives. Nostalgia emerges as a magical elixir that dissolves any awkwardness, smoothing the path for meaningful interactions. It's a revelation to find that 24 per cent of these individuals attribute the spark of both romantic and platonic relationships to the enchanting pull of shared nostalgia.

Yet, let us not overlook nostalgia’s function as a captivating conversation starter, a doorway to the exploration of common ground. Among GenZ women aged 20 to 25, the charm lies in the simplicity of nostalgia. It’s the cherished recipes and the comfort of homemade dishes that become the palette on which connections are painted. These culinary memories not only break the ice but also foster a sense of familiarity and shared experiences.

A noteworthy 32 per cent of daters embark on a deliberate quest to seek out those who share their nostalgic inclinations. For Millennials, the conversation often turns to the whirlwind transformation of technology, from the days of internet cafes to the omnipresence of today’s digital landscape. The simplicity of handwritten notes, the absence of ceaseless digital connectivity, and the quaint romanticism of bygone times become subjects of fascination and discourse. On the other hand, GenZ daters bond over tales of school days and the uncanny parallels that run between their lives and the lives of newfound kindred spirits.

Also read: The Pear Ring: A social experiment that takes over dating sites

And then, there’s the magnetic 90s, a decade that beckons GenZ souls born between the mid-1990s and early 2010. An impressive 25 per cent of individuals aged 18 to 25 from both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities find themselves drawn to those who share a fondness for this era. From the iconic baggy jeans and oversized clothing that defined 90s fashion to the timeless movies and sitcoms that continue to resonate, nostalgia becomes the bridge that unites hearts across the chasm of time. As we navigate the intriguing terrain of modern matchmaking, one truth becomes abundantly clear: nostalgia, that sweet whisper of the past, has found its place as an unexpected yet heartwarming matchmaker for the GenZ and Early Millennial generations.