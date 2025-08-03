Are you still using vapes? Here's what you must know

Many people think the first step to quitting cigarettes is to take up nicotine patches or go for that cold vibrant tube you can inhale anywhere, leaving behind a thin puff of flavoured smoky air. Yes, we're talking vapes. However, people, especially the youth, may not realise just how dangerous vapes or e-cigarettes can really be.

Smoking vapes or e-cigarettes can lead to massive decline in oral, lung and heart health

Firstly, vapes contain considerable amount of nicotine, so it can actually leave you hooked. You might struggle with withdrawal symptoms when you suddenly stop, meaning it actually does not help let go of your pesky smoking habit. In fact, it makes it worse.

Vapes contain chemicals too and we do not always know for sure how damaging they can be. However, there is some research on the subject. One 2025 study published in Inhalation Toxicology journal explains how exactly it damages your mouth and lungs.

The first thing your mouth comes in contact with when you vape is the vape smoke or aerosol which contains harmful chemicals. They not only irritate your gums, but they also make you more susceptible to periodontal disease, a serious condition that damages the tissue and bone that support your teeth. Vaping liquids make your teeth sticky which causes bacterial buildup and encourage plaque and biofilm formation.