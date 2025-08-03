Are you still using vapes? Here's what you must know

Many people think the first step to quitting cigarettes is to take up nicotine patches or go for that cold vibrant tube you can inhale anywhere, leaving behind a thin puff of flavoured smoky air. Yes, we're talking vapes. However, people, especially the youth, may not realise just how dangerous vapes or e-cigarettes can really be.
Firstly, vapes contain considerable amount of nicotine, so it can actually leave you hooked. You might struggle with withdrawal symptoms when you suddenly stop, meaning it actually does not help let go of your pesky smoking habit. In fact, it makes it worse.
Vapes contain chemicals too and we do not always know for sure how damaging they can be. However, there is some research on the subject. One 2025 study published in Inhalation Toxicology journal explains how exactly it damages your mouth and lungs.
The first thing your mouth comes in contact with when you vape is the vape smoke or aerosol which contains harmful chemicals. They not only irritate your gums, but they also make you more susceptible to periodontal disease, a serious condition that damages the tissue and bone that support your teeth. Vaping liquids make your teeth sticky which causes bacterial buildup and encourage plaque and biofilm formation.
Once, it enters your lungs, it starts to disrupt your lung's natural defense mechanism. It triggers inflammation and weaken your immune cells that fight off infections. This leads to cardiovascular or heart ailments as well.
While traditional cigarettes increase risks of both lung and heart disease, the effects of vapes are way worse. However, current research on this is limited. It may take many more years to fully understand the extent of damage e-cigarettes cause.
"(Vaping) is relatively new and we do not know the long term implications yet," said Dr Jeremy London on a podcast.
Dr Jeremy London said several of his young patients had even passed away from inhaling vapes once. Just once! He added that while cigarettes do damage lungs and cause multiple negative health implications, the consequences of vaping are far worse, as highlighted from his experience of dealing with young patients.
Smoking in general is injurious to health (and you might remember that from multiple movie disclaimers at the bottom of screen when the cast smokes). It reduces sperm count, increases the risk of pregnancy loss and congenital disabilities, trigger asthma attacks and heighten your chances of getting strokes.
So if you're planning on quitting, try resources and talk to health professionals. You can even try keeping a metal whistle to act on your impulses without actually smoking. But turning to that colourful little tube of vape might indicate the beginning of the end.