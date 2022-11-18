Kick off winter skin care on a radiant note with these six face masks

With the onset of winter, a hydrating skin care routine to combat the dryness of the season has become a must-have. For the ones who are always on the go and have little time to spare on self- care, masks can act as magic as they are quick and can be used anywhere, anytime and act as exfoliators at the same time. We list out six must have masks that are hydrating, nourishing and perfect for Indian winters.

Quick Fix

Juice Beauty has launched a product named Prebiotix Flash Facial that is a perfect fit for the seasonal transition. The dramatic changes that occur with temperature, sun exposure and humidity levels can wreak havoc on the skin, causing irritations, breakouts and other aggravating problems. This exfoliating mask + cleanser leaves dull skin looking fresh and is replete with plant beads, tartaric acid and lime caviar. The Prebiotix bio- fermented complex + iris help balance the microbiome for softer skin.

Price: Rs. 5500

Available on: boddess.com

Clay Talk

Each skin type has its own match when it comes to skin care. Kiko Milano has launched two clay masks filled to the brim with goodness of nature suited for Normal to Combination skin, and the other for Normal to Sensitive skin. The Yellow Clay Mask is multi- tasking and leaves normal to combination skin feeling deeply nourished and glowing during winters. It contains honey and stevia. The Pink Clay Mask on the other hand is an ideal product for those who want a gentle mask that soothes the skin but also makes it look plump and hydrated. Suited for normal to sensitive skin, this contains Chamomile extracts.

Price: Rs. 1890 each

Available on: Kiko Milano stores

Hey Precious!

Pilgrim needs no new introduction to skincare freaks as the label particularly stands out for its vegan skincare range. They have recently launched a 24k Gold Range that will make you feel worth a million dollars, and leave you with an unmatchable glow. Their 24K Gold Facial Mask contains extracts of the precious metal, which also happens to be trending in Korean beauty regimes and was a must have in the historical beauty Cleopatra’s routine. This mask illuminates the skin with a radiant glow as gold’s colloidal and ultrafine particles help boost collagen.

Price: Rs. 470

Available on: discoverpilgrim.com

Vitamin Boost

OZiva is known for promoting skin care products that are paraben free, cruelty free, vegan and minus any artificial fragrance doses.Their Bioactive Vitamin C30 Face Mask brings you the benefits of Vitamin C and promotes 30% increase in skin radiance and Hyaluronic Acid induction. The mask eliminates and protects the skin against free radicals while boosting collagen production that in turn help in making your skin look younger.

Price: Rs. 499

Available on: Oziva.in

Feels like Jelly

Made with 95% natural ingredients, The Body Shop has introduced an Edelweiss Liquid Peel that gently exfoliates and leaves the skin feeling fresher. The gel to peel texture gently lifts all impurities from the skin bed and is suitable for sensitive skin types as well. The packaging comes in a recyclable bottle making it all the way more eco-friendly. Each bottle is now enriched with double concentrated edelweiss that has increased its efficiency by five times.

Price: Rs. 2195

Available on: thebodyshop.in

Tan Cure

Tanning is a constant problem we have to deal with, especially if our jobs demand us to step out frequently. O3+ is known for its wondrous products that are a perfect fit for tropical tanning. Their O3+ Oxy D-Tan Mask is an advanced brightening face mask infused with a unique O2O2 formula that penetrates deep into the skin supplying it with healthy doses of oxygen that prevent clogging the skin pores. It removes tanning under ten minutes and is enriched with botanical extracts.

Price: Rs. 740

Available on: o3plus.com