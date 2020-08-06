There’s a trend happening lately due to the pandemic — that you simply got to pop too many supplements to remain healthy, be it multivitamin, calcium, Vitamin D, iron etc. In certain cases, a supplement is important to boost the immune system and keep you away from infections, but in cases where you’ll avoid the supplements, you would like to consider having its food substitute to get the same benefits. Sometimes when the gut isn’t ready to absorb the nutrients from the food that you are eating (in diseased condition) then you would like to take supplements to be sure that the nutrients do not get lost from the body. But healthy people wanting to save a lot of their time by ending up eating supplements instead of food aren’t doing any good to their body.



You can definitely increase your Vitamins and iron levels through diet. There are eight water-soluble Vitamins referred to as B-complex vitamins — Thiamine (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Niacin (vitamin B3), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Folate, Biotin, and Pantothen. These are important for healthy skin, good vision, a healthy systema nervosum, treating anemia and therefore the formation of red blood cells. Enriched grain products, whole grains, nuts and seeds like almonds, walnut, sesame seeds, organic A2 cow milk and milk products, organic chicken and free-range egg, etc are good sources of B-complex vitamins.





Iron is vital in blood formation. Iron deficiency can cause anemia, fatigue, and weakness especially in females who often lose iron during menstruation/post-delivery. Iron-rich foods include lean cuts of organic meat, organic chicken, beans, nuts, enriched whole grains, and leafy greens like spinach and fenugreek. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, detoxifier, provides immunity, is anti-inflammatory, useful in collagen synthesis, neurotransmission and should decrease the danger of heart condition and a few cancers. Vitamin C rich foods also help in absorption of iron. The simplest sources of Vitamin C are citrus fruits including amla (goose berries), guava, lemon, grapefruits, oranges, kiwis, red and green peppers (capsicum).





You can increase your Vitamin A levels also through diet. Vitamin A is vital for our vision and its deficiency causes anemia, nyctalopia and poor vision. Vitamin A is present within the sort of retinol in animal foods. For eg. eggs have 80 per cent of daily requirement of Vitamin A, organic A2 cow milk and its product, cod liver oil etc. Other sources are: beta-carotene which is found in green leafy vegetables, yellow fruits like orange, papaya and vegetables like carrots, broccoli, beetroot etc (brightly coloured vegetables and fruits). Include these food items in your daily diet to extend your Vitamin A levels.



Along with eating well, confirm that you simply keep yourself well hydrated and enjoy some exercise or activity. Exercise, walk or any activity improves blood circulation and enhances the uptake of those nutrients in the body. Start healthy to stay healthy in current situation!