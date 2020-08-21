Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently became the brand ambassador of Pee Safe’s Raho Safe campaign. A cleanliness freak, the 35-year-old Mumbai-based artiste stresses that hygiene should be a constant factor in one’s life. Jacqueline, who was last seen in a music video, Tera Bina with Salman Khan, during the lockdown, is known for her intensive yoga routines. From doing 108 Surya Namaskars to throwing Inversion challenges on social media, the Genda Phool star is known to promote good health. We got the Sri Lankan star to talk about health, hygiene and everything that is non-negotiable for a healthy lifestyle. Excerpts:

How important is hygiene for you?

I have always been very conscious about hygiene. For me, staying hygienic is not an option or a habit, but a way of life. Today, we are all dealing with this deadly pandemic, and hygiene is our best protection. It is important for us to maintain complete hygiene and ensure our own as well as others’ wellness. Also, I feel that personal hygiene goes beyond dealing with any pandemic. It has to be a constant factor in one’s life, especially women. It was quite natural for me to contribute to Raho Safe’s efforts of spreading hygiene awareness across India. They have some amazing products such as masks, hand sanitizers, and even surface disinfectant sprays, all of which are essential in our day-to-day lives.

We are all resuming work slowly. How challenging it would be to follow strict hygiene in the workplace?

Even before the pandemic, I used to carry hand sanitizers. It will now play a much bigger role on a community level. We have already resumed some work and there is going to be much greater frequency and focus on sanitization and unnecessary contact with people and objects will be avoided. Personal distancing is going to be permanent. Whenever I am not facing the camera or not alone, face masks are going to be on. I believe hygiene is going to be a key part of the strategy for all workplaces and industries.

What is the biggest personal hygiene myth that you have heard in recent times?

The biggest myth which I came across recently was “if you don’t wash your hair for a while, they adapt to it and won’t be greasy next time.” Can you believe that?

How did you manage to keep in shape during the lockdown?

I have been beating the lockdown blues with my home fitness routine that includes activities like dancing and yoga. While I was at the farm for about two months, I would do swimming and engage in horse-riding as well. I am a fitness freak by nature and never stopped working out all this while. My fitness routine includes activities that make me feel happy and not like there is a task ahead to be completed. Physical fitness is integral to overall health and well-being, and it is important for all of us to ensure that we work out and stay fit to keep our immune system strong now more than ever.

5 things that are always in your bag?

I always keep a hand sanitiser, face mask, lipsticks, tissues and mobile charger handy in my bag.