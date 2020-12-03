It might be the most magical time of year, but the cold and dry winter does take a toll on your skin. As we head into the holiday season, we speak to two skincare experts - Nandeeta Manhndaa of Enn’s Closet and Sharad Kulkarni of Kama Ayurveda to give us some useful tips to keep skin healthy through the winter.

Get a mild cleanser

Nandeeta shares that a mild cleanser, like the Erazer Cleansing Balm from Enn’s Closet or the Delicate Facial Cleanser Kashmiri Saffron and Neem from Forest Essentials, is great for double cleansing at night. “Post the cleansing balm one should use a non-drying cleanser as any cleansing balm can block your pores,” she says.

Switch to a heavier moisturiser

“One can try the About To Glow moisturizer by Enn's Closet. It seeps till the 7th layer of skin and provides intense hydration. But it might not suit acne-prone skin. One can even add a hydrating serum to their existing moisturiser to amp up hydration,” Nandeeta explains. Sharad agrees, and suggests an alternate method of staying hydrated - oil massages at regular intervals. “Abhyanga or oil massage is essential during winter. This rejuvenates and replenishes the skin,strengthening muscles and bones, and increases circulation. It alleviates exhaustion, making one energised and keeps the skin hydrated. Oils such as Kama Ayurveda’s Sweet Almond Oil, Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil, and even Organic Moringa Oil can be used for this,” he explains.

Avoid hot water baths.

Nandeeta advises against hot water baths, as they dry out your skin. “Instead, bathe in lukewarm water,” she says.

Tweak your diet

“In addition to nourishing the skin topically, it is also important to make changes to your food and lifestyle. Exercise for at least 30 minutes every day to ensure the body sweats, and heart rate increases. This will detoxify the skin, and improve circulation, giving you radiant skin. Drink adequate warm water to keep all the cells well hydrated, and add ghee, oil and other lipid/fat-rich foods such as milk and butter to your diet. You can also include nutrient-rich dry fruits such as almonds, walnuts, dates, as well as ginger, turmeric, cumin, sesame, seasonal fruits such as gooseberries, pomegranate, orange, avocado which are rich in antioxidants, succulent vegetables and leafy greens to your diet,” Sharad shares.

Don’t forget your lips

The lips are often overlooked when it comes to skincare, but Nandeeta stresses on the importance of taking care of that pout! “Try the Pucker lip mask by Enn's closet for intense hydration. It is infused with hyaluronic acid,” she says. We also recommend other products such as Kocostar Lip Mask, Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Earth Rhythm Jojoba, Grapeseed and Pomegranate Lip Serum.