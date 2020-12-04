■ SKIN: The skin isn’t just the largest organ of our bodies. It also happens to be largest eliminatory organ. In other words, it provides the first line of defense, protecting one from microbes entering our cells when we suffer a cut or lesion.

This apart, it also helps regulate body temperature by controlling the level of perspiration, acts as a barrier and prevents loss of water from the body. Sweat is another means through which toxins are removed.

Skin contains a substance called ergosterol. When sunlight falls on it, this gets converted to Vitamin D.

REMEDY:

Aloe vera/Amla: Use one or both of these miracle ingredients for a daily detox and to treat a myriad of skin conditions.

Saffron: This herb, popular in many an Indian kitchen is known for so much more than offering flavour to your food. It is also known to be anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory and is great for treating acne or breakouts.

Water: Water is important to flush out toxins from the body and keeping the skin glowing and clear.

■ Lungs: The only function of lungs is to allow exchange of gases in the body and it works hard in collaboration with circulation to release oxygen in the blood and remove carbon dioxide from the body. Mucus that is produced in lungs is important and needs to be the right consistency, as it helps to trap and keep toxins, microbes, and pollutants out. All problems actually start when the consistency of mucus thickens or the mucus production increases.

REMEDY:

Eucalyptus or peppermint oil: acts as antioxidant and fights harmful organisms. These help to ease a cough, fight against congestion and soothe an irritated sinus passage. Clearing the mucus lining will help in cleansing of lungs, the ability to relax muscles of respiratory tract and promote free breathing.

Basil: Basil is a key ingredient in cough syrups. In India, this herb is considered auspicious and it has many medicinal properties, one of which is to reduce congestion and clear up the lungs.

Oregano: The active components (Carvacrol and Rosmarinic acid) present in oregano helps in detoxification as they act as natural decongestants and thus, have a cleansing effect on the respiratory tract.

Water flushes out toxins from the body

■ Liver: One of the primary functions of the liver is to purify the body and release all the harmful toxins (like drugs, heavy metals and poisons) out of the body. This organ plays an important role in metabolizing all three macronutrients ie carbohydrates, proteins and fats into useful substances such as glucose, cholesterol, phospholipids and lipoproteins. The liver uptakes and stores various nutrients which are vital for the body, plays a central role in synthesis, secretion and metabolism of bile which helps in digestion and absorption of fat. It also produces proteins that are important for blood clotting.

REMEDY:

Lemon water: It flushes out toxins and keeps the liver, as well as the body alkaline

Dandelion roots: It acts as a diuretic which helps the liver to eliminate toxins quickly.

■ Kidneys: The kidneys filter out toxins, excess salts, urea and metabolic wastes. Urine is produced and all these waste materials are excreted out of the body. If the body is dehydrated, the kidney will make sure to conserve water and not excrete it in the form of urine. Kidneys secrete hormones (like erythropoietin and rennin) which have a role in the production of blood cells and regulation of blood pressure. Kidneys are exclusive sight for making active form of Vitamin D in the body.

REMEDY:

Parsley: Parsley helps to flush out the kidney’s toxins as well as treat kidney stone, plus increases the urine output to help flush bacteria and germs out of the kidneys.

Berries: They are rich in antioxidants. All berries like strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and especially cranberries prevent kidney stones. They help to flush uric acid out of the body.

■ Colon: The large intestine is to remove the food that is left after absorption, bacteria and other waste products out of the body in the form of faeces. Some of the left over fluids, minerals, vitamins, salts which escaped absorption have a chance to get absorbed again in the colon. It’s a shelter for many good bacteria that aids digestion, promotes the production of vital nutrients (folic acid, vitamin K, vitamin B12), maintains pH (acid-base) balance, and prevents proliferation of harmful bacteria. These bacterial species also helps in fermentation of waste and indigestible food.

REMEDY:

Probiotics and prebiotics: to improve the gut bacteria which takes care of gut health and destroys bad bacteria.

Green foods: The high chlorophyll content in spinach, kale, alfalfa, wheat grass and barley grass helps to cleanse the colon. These foods also help to obtain more oxygen and release toxins.

Fibre: Consider fibre as a broom which sweeps the colon debris, so include more vegetables in their raw or cooked forms to clean the colon.

Photo credit: Unsplash