While we can be thankful that winter puts an end to hair damage caused by the sun, it is important to have a regimen in place to keep tresses shiny and supple through the cold weather. To survive through the season and yet make a statement, Adhuna Bhabani, Founder & Creative Director, BBLUNT shares haircare tips and hacks for that perfect mane.

Try dry shampoo

We recommend that you wash your hair less often in the winter months, as over-cleansing can scrub away the protective layer of natural oils that hold in moisture. A great dry shampoo can come to the rescue here, as a quick refresh for second day, flat hair that generally comes with winter territory. Try B BLUNT’s Back to Life Dry Shampoo or the new tropical / floral variants – Beach Please & Sprint Fling for that instant life your hair has been yearning for. This ought to be a must-have in every woman’s handbag!

Repair remedy

At B BLUNT we prefer to suggest prevention rather than cure. So whether you’re looking to colour your hair, take to heat styling too frequently or even consider putting your hair through chemical treatments, it is important to prepare your hair with a range of products developed to tackle any resulting damage. The newest addition to our range of products is the Repair Remedy Range – a special concoction of Keratin and Argan Oil, which is the ideal fix to repair and replenish dry, damaged hair.

Go deep

Deep Condition regularly. A great, easy to-do solution, which you can try at home, is to first cleanse your scalp and hair with the Repair Remedy shampoo, then gently towel dry it and apply the Repair Remedy conditioner. Starting at the ends, work the product up to the mid-lengths of your hair. Massage or knead the product thoroughly through the hair and wrap it in a hot towel for 10 minutes for a quick fix deep conditioning. The Argan Oil in the products have moisturising and nourishing properties that will help improve the overall texture of the hair

Trim Trim

Get a regular trim or haircut every 6-8 weeks in order to rid your hair of split ends, maintain the shape of your haircut and keep your hair looking and feeling healthy. If you haven’t gone short in a while – now is the time! We have seen the bob evolve with abundant variations to suit every face recently. You can choose from any between a sleek / center-parting edgy blunt cut to a voluminous side parted bob with a textured fringe. While a bob is a versatile style that feels modern, refreshing and sexy, it is important to keep in mind ones face type, body proportions and hair and bone structure before you plonk yourself down in the salon chair.

If it’s straight, its gotta be smooth

If going short isn’t your to-go-to choice, center-parted hair, long or short is doing the rounds right now. This smooth and straight look really helps to bring out the shine. Above all, uber-straight hair needs to be glossy so apply a heat protector before employing your straighteners and try a shine spray as well to keep flyaways at bay.

Pro Tip