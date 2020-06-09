The need to slow down and celebrate life is felt now more than ever. Keeping the ongoing crisis in mind, Good Earth has curated a collection of products called the ‘Wellness Edit.’ Rooted in tradition, these products are designed to create a general sense of well-being and using them has various health benefits.

The Kansa Dining Collection, for instance, is created based on the Ayurvedic practise of eating, drinking from and storing food in kansa vessels. Kansa or bell metal serves to alkalise food, boost immunity and kill germs.

Other products in the Wellness Edit include the Sindhu Water Copper Jug (made from hand-beaten pure copper), Dhuna and Incense Sets (Frankincense Ancient Incense Set comprising the Dewa Dhuna fumer in antique brass, uses Frankincense resin, known for its healing properties), Aromatherapy Sets, Candles & Essential Oil Blends, Cinnamon Sticks, Good Earth Journals and Bagh-e-Bahar Colouring Book.

Rs.899 upwards.

