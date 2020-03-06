The festival of colours is just a few days away and though we can’t wait to smother our friends and family with colours, it is important to prep ourselves before the celebrations begin. While we go to great lengths to protect our skin, we often tend to forget that our hair can undergo severe dryness, damage and frizz. Fret not, we’ve got B BLUNT’s Founder and Creative Director, Adhuna Bhabani to arm us with some essential hair care tips as well as the right arsenal we need to equip ourselves with, both pre and post Holi.

Pre-Holi Tips:

Prepping your hair with a moisturising serum like our Intense Moisture Serum, enriched with Avocado and Vitamin E or our Climate Control Anti-Frizz leave in conditioner from mid lengths to ends of your hair. This works as a protective layer from the harmful chemicals in the colour or any surface damage. As a plus, our products are also enriched with SPF properties that protect against any harmful UV rays from the sun.

Avoid using oil as it tends to be more stubborn. Over washing the oil will result in drying out of your hair making it more brittle and causing further damage. There is also a higher possibility of the powdered colour mixing with the oil.

Post- Holi Tips:

Firstly, opt for cold water to rinse the colour off.

Make sure never to use hot water to remove the colour as it will only end up solidifying it.

When tackling damage, it is highly recommended that you go for a shampoo and conditioner that will repair this damage rather than cause more harm. BBLUNT’s Repair Remedy Range is a special concoction of Keratin &Argan oil which is the ideal fix to help hair that has been exposed to damage – environmental or thermal pollution, and restore dull, dry strands, back to life. Our range of shampoos and conditioners were developed made keeping Indian hair, weather and water in mind and are enriched with colour-protect properties to make your hair colour last longer and repairing properties to ensure hair continues to look and feel healthy.

Avoid washing your hair repeatedly as it will strip off the moisture from the hair leaving it brittle.

A great, easy to do, solution which you can try at home is to first cleanse your scalp and hair with the Repair Remedy Shampoo, then gently towel dry it and apply the Repair Remedy conditioner. Starting at the ends, work the product up to the mid-lengths of your hair. Massage or knead the product thoroughly through the hair and wrap it in a hot towel for 10 mins for a quick fix deep conditioning. The Argan oil in the products have moisturising and nourishing properties that dry and damage hair need.

At BBLUNT we prefer to suggest prevention rather than cure. Don’t forget to apply a versatile product like B BLUNT Repair Remedy Leave in Cream or Climate Control Anti Frizz after your wash routine from mid lengths to the ends of your hair to protect and prevent your hair from any further surface damage.

Holi Hairstyles:

Try and wear your hair tied in one of the cool summer hairstyles. You can choose from different braid styles, a stylish ponytail to a top knot or even a twist scrunch dry. For those wanting to experiment, a waterfall braid or Dutch braid works.

You can also look at accessorizing your Holi look with a hat, cap, scarf, or bandana, which can be a total hair savior!