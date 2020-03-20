If you are staying at home and following the tenets of social distancing as you must, trying out new body oils could help with self-care essentials! Natural wellness label Juicy Chemistry, founded by husband-wife duo Megha and Pritesh Asher, has launched several lighter oils for the summer. These oils, they claim are much better formulated to suit your skin with the mercury rising.

“Take for instance our Damask Rose & Ylang Ylang Organic Body Oil, it can benefit light acne scarring on the body and sun damage,” says Megha, who helms the Coimbatore-based brand. There are no damaging fillers or preservatives, which might not guarantee a long shelf-life but are better for the skin, we are informed. Soon, in about a few days, they are also looking forward to launching their Sugarcane Bar Soap that has hydrating and anti-ageing properties as well. As we delved in to find out the origin of the brand, we learnt that it emanated from something quite personal. “My skin wasn’t in great shape as I suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome and I couldn’t find something to manage my skin once the medications stopped,” shares Megha, which later made her look for more labels. It was during one such experience that she and her husband discovered that most labels are heavily loaded with nasties like preservatives or chemicals used in petrochemical industries. “That’s when we decided to start with simple scrubs and progressed to tea tree oil. We made it in our tiny kitchen and found out they work wonders for the skin,” says Megha.

Pritesh and Megha



At Juicy Chemistry, the formulations are carefully created with a blend of essential oils, base oils and botanicals. They also have over 70 variants, ranging from serums, day creams, scrubs, foot creams and toners. The best bit is that they go for sustainable sources and follow cruelty-free testing methods ensuring there’s no damage to the environment.



Rs 850 onwards.