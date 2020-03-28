Summer is here which means heat and humidity takes a toll on your hair making it dull, dry and lifeless. Here are some basic and important hair care tips to protect your hair from the sun, humidity and dust by Praver Kachroo, Founder and CEO of Evolvere Salon Solutions.

Shield your hair with Scarf: UV rays are very harmful for hair, so it’s advisable to cover your hair with scarf or a hat when you go out. It also helps in regain the moisture and protects coloured- hair. Apart from this opt for shampoos and conditioner that are especially designed for coloured hair. If you have coloured hair recently then avoid going outside when the sunrays are at its peak without covering.

Choose comfortable and loose hair styles: Pick easy and relaxed hairstyles like ponytail and buns in summers because it keeps your hair in control and minimize the contact with sun, especially if your hair are dry from the summer heat. Those who have sweating problem in summers should not go outside with open hair. It can cause acne and itching due to excessive sweating.

Always Condition your hair: Use some coconut oil or shea butter to nourish your locks after hair wash. Also, try deep conditioning treatment for your hair to get extra moisturization for your hair. Always use conditioner after using shampoo, as it helps in detangling the locks. Use conditioner from the bottom of your hair and not to the roots directly

Use of right hair products: Usage of right hair products in summer is mandatory to keep your hair healthy. Along with the use of proper products drink a lot of water to keep the body and hair hydrated. There are different types of shampoos and conditioner available for different types of scalps. Consult the hair expert before buying the hair products

Control Frizz: The summer heat makes your hair extra dry and frizzy. Try to take Keratin treatments which will help in making your hair frizz free, manageable and humidity resistant. Not everyone can take Keratin treatment so consult with the hair professionals and go for suggested treatment