Hyderabad-based Medical practitioner, Doctor Sofiya Sujad, who is also a well-known face in the city’s social circle has a few important tips that might help boost your immunity as you try to battle lockdown blues and the trying times of the pandemic. Here are seven things she says you can do to take better care of yourself during these difficult times.



1. Load up on vitamin C

Increase your dose of Vitamin C through the consumption of organic citrus fruits supplemented.

Consult a general physician for Vitamin C supplements. That should do the trick.





2. Saline Gargle and Steam Inhalation

This is the best preventative for sore throats and cold or flu.





3. Warm water and increased water intake

A glass of warm water in the morning can do wonders in keeping your body alkaline and rendering it a non-conducive environment for a lot of pathogens. In addition, make sure you keep yourself hydrated with fruit juices and water to flush out all that needs to be excreted.





4. Take care of your mental health

Meditation and breathing exercises stimulate areas of the brain that release feel-good neurotransmitters, thereby neutralising stress-induced cortisol. These same centres act as command areas for immune response as well. This is probably the most important step of all. I know a lot of people that are experiencing panic attacks due to the world news at large and also because of their trauma response to the inevitable and much-needed lockdown. Seeking an online therapy session with a psychotherapist and even a prescription from a psychiatrist if need be, can help alleviate panic and augment the body’s immune response.





5. Music

Listening to music directly reduces cortisol levels in the brain. Cortisol is notorious for inducing stress. Also, music listeners are known to have a higher number of NK ie Natural Killer cells. So turn on the radio!





6. Exercise and restful sleep

Besides releasing endorphins, exercise also causes changes in antibodies and white blood cells. We’re holed up at home but must make sure we keep our bodies active and engaged.







7. Lifestyle and habits

Now is a great time to invest in that one hobby you’ve always wanted to pursue. Play the forgotten guitar, dust off the worn-out easel, write a letter to a friend.