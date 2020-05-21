Your pampering dens might be closed indefinitely because of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you cannot treat your senses to a therapeutic session. How does an hour-long bath stimulating your senses with aromatherapy sound? Music to your ears? Pooja Nagdev, Cosmetologist & Aromatherapist and founder of Inatur, an organic skin and hair care brand shares a Bath Bomb DIY to help you rejuvenate in these testing times. “Fun, laughter and pampering is what Bath bombs are about. They can relieve aching muscles, revive flagging spirits, and can create a wonderful sensual bath for lovers,” offers Pooja, who believes that nature has many more treasures than we have known.

Materials required:

100gm- bicarbonate soda

20gm – citric acid

1ml (12 drops) – Rose essential oil

1ml (12 drops) – Orange essential oil

1ml (12 drops)- Geranium essential oil

1 teaspoon – kaolin or multanimitti or charcoal powder

5gm – dried rose petals

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

Sprinkle the essential oils in mixture thoroughly

Press the mixture into the mould. For this one can use chocolate, jelly or candle moulds.

Leave this mixture in the mould for two days to set

Gently remove the mould and allow one day in air for bomb to harden.

Now your bomb is ready to use. Wrap it in a butter paper and store.

Use this quarantine to prepare this bath bomb formula to pamper yourself and loved ones.