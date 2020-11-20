If you are one of those people who takes their own sweet time to get showered and ready — this new bath product will definitely add to your experience. These innovative showerheads designed and marketed by Bengaluru-based firm, Water Science, promise to filter the water and make it impurity free. And if that is not incentive enough — you can now sneak in aromatherapy sachets into the showerheads and breath in fragrances like rosemary oil and lemongrass, besides enjoying crisp clean shower water.

While the quality of drinking water has been dealt with seriously by most of us, we often neglect the quality of water that is used for other purposes. Co-founders Mohammad Iqbal, Sudeep Nadukkandy and Pavithra Rao teamed up to fight a commonplace annoyance in our regular tap water — hard salts and chlorinated or impure water that often ruins your skin and hair. Creating a purifying system that is portable and easy to install, they have simple contraptions for taps and showerheads that use a four-layer filtering system.

Now, with their new aromatherapy range, they have moved from utilitarian to lux. You can pick from exotic aromas like ylang-ylang and juniper berry to familiar ones like eucalyptus and citrus. Best when using warm water, those who have tried it have found that the entire bathroom is left fragrant and is especially suitable for those who have sensitive skin and frizzy hair. Chennai-based Ishani Appaya, an entrepreneur with a leaning toward mindful living discovered the product a couple of years ago from the Garden City when looking for a simple water purification option to deal with skin allergies caused by hard water at home. “Even when my paediatrician recommended filtered drinking water for my newborn, I realised that I was one step ahead of her as I had already installed a filter in my baby’s bathroom. I had no doubt in my mind that it was safe for her hair and skin and even for brushing teeth.” Products are manufactured in Bengaluru and come with a five-year warranty and they sell pan-India via their online store.

Aromatherapy showerhead at Rs 3,295