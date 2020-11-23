Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems, a company that focuses on integrative and preventive medicine, disease and coaching has recently joined forces with conscious lifestyle store Saukhyam by adopting the shop-in-shop concept into their business model. With its retail presence in Goa, Saukhyam has established a holistic and wellness product line that connects farmers and vendors across the country. The collaboration aims to showcase a part of Luke’s Wellness Market within the store. With Saukhyam’s vision of creating a sustainable food chain being in line with Luke Wellness Market’s approach, the tie-up aims to strengthen the brand’s coveted retail presence in the micro-markets of Goa as well as across the country.

This launch comes close on the heels of success achieved by Luke’s Wellness Market that is committed to sourcing products and connects farmers and vendors across the country doing ethical work in the food and lifestyle space. This is the first time ever that the brand is working with a lifestyle and wellness retailer in this capacity to have a concurrent retail presence in multiple markets. The brand has put up Luke’s Wellness Market section within the store that will be revised on a monthly basis. The section displays a variety of hand-selected and handpicked products by the holistic mastermind himself. The brand has also infused products ranging from lifestyle categories like food, nutrition, utensils, skincare, cosmetics, books, clothing and fitness accessories, to lend a more holistic appeal.

The shop-in-shop model will enable buyers to touch and feel the product before buying. This initiative is aimed at translating Luke’s Wellness Market’s holistic approach into a tangible experience. With this strategic move, the brand aims to strengthen its multi-country presence through such models and is looking at scaling the business across various food, wellness and lifestyle stores in the country.

Speaking about the association, Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach-Integrative Medicine says, “Through this launch, we are very passionate about bringing an unparalleled level of trust, integrity and expertise to our clients, patients and followers. With this tie-up, we aim to expand and create an ethical food chain with complete transparency to support the farmers and local vendors sourcing quality and authentic health products. This collaboration allows us to provide wellness in an engaging way, enabling to touch new markets and shoppers in the process.”