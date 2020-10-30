As the season changes, our skin faces a new set of challenges. With winter beginning to set in, dry, flaky and rough skin are some concerns that need to be dealt with. Here are five masks that you can make yourself to help keep your skin healthy:

Aloe vera and coconut oil

Extract some pulp from the aloe vera plant in your garden, or buy some aloe vera gel. Then, mix it with an equal amount of virgin coconut oil. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wipe with a towel or tissue.

Papaya banana

Mix equal amounts of ripe papaya and banana together, till blended but still chunky. Then mix in a teaspoon of honey. Massage into your face and leave it on until it dries. Then rinse it off with warm water and mild soap.

Carrot juice and honey

Combine three parts of carrot juice with one part of honey. Apply evenly on the skin and massage gently. Let it dry and then cleanse with warm water and soap.

Rose and oats

Take equal amounts of rose petals and oats. Crush them together and add a little bit of water to make the mixture a paste. Then apply on the skin. Wait till it dries and then rinse it off.

Turmeric, honey and yoghurt

Blend a teaspoon each of turmeric and honey with three teaspoons of yoghurt. Apply the paste on your skin and leave it on for 15 minutes. Then rinse with gentle soap and water.

