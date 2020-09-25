How important is hygiene to you and what made you associate yourself with the brand?

Hygiene is an integral part of my life and it is this emphasis on personal hygiene that familiarised me with Pee Safe as a user. I am delighted to be a part of their endeavour and efforts to raise awareness on this and overall hygiene and sanitation – since this is also a cause close to my heart. With this association, I aim to further spread awareness of hygiene.

I have been using their products and consider them as essential items and carry them along while travelling. I firmly believe that we all should inculcate hygiene as part of our lifestyle and not as something necessitated by a pandemic. It is essential for good health and quality of life.

With sanitizing and social distancing becoming a norm, how challenging is it to practice at work?

Changes are always challenging especially the ones that are sudden. The pandemic has posed a lot of challenges to my work as a public representative and also as an actor since I travel a lot and engage with the masses. However, we have to accept and adhere to the changing norms.

How did you manage to keep yourself in fit during the lockdown?

Fitness is integral to who I am, and therefore, it was not that much of a challenge. As I said, my work makes me travel a lot and it is not always possible to hit the gym at the end of the day. So, I maintain an ‘anytime-anywhere exercise’ routine. Secondly, I am particular about what I eat. My focus is always on eating healthy and working out even with minimal facilities.

For my immunity, I focus on my protein and vitamin intake and eat organic and hygienic food.

Are you a gym or a yoga person?

I would say, I am an exercise person. I prefer to make the most of whatever options I get. It could be yoga, gym, running or even dancing as per the scenario and my requirement. Having said this, I do a mix of cardio and yoga every day nowadays given that we can afford to work out at home.

Tell us about your skin and hair care routine.

I maintain the utmost hair hygiene and ensure that it gets enough natural nutrition to maintain their strength and vitality. I apply coconut oil once a week and ensure what I eat is healthy. I also drink a lot of water to stay hydrated.

Do you believe in dieting?

There is a great misconception about dieting as people see it as eating less. I, on the other hand, see it as eating right and ensuring that my body’s nutritional requirements are met. So, it is more of healthy eating for me than consuming less or starving myself.

(Nusrat is the regional brand ambassador of Pee Safe, a hygiene essentials brand)